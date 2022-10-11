beqom Names HR Innovator Aisling Teillard to Executive Team

NYON, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–beqom—a cloud-based continuous total rewards solution—today announced that HR expert and innovator Aisling Teillard has been appointed to the beqom Executive Team. Aisling was CEO and co-founder of Our Tandem, an award-winning employee engagement and Continuous Performance Management company, acquired by beqom earlier this year.

With a career that spans over 25 years in HR, Aisling has worked across industries and sectors to lead global change initiatives, including performance management, talent management, and cultural change. Prior to Our Tandem, she was HR Director for various organizations including SAP and Telefonica O2. She has a research Master’s Degree in performance management.

Aisling will serve as Chief Customer Officer for beqom. In this role she is dedicated to ensuring that beqom’s customers benefit from community, insight and expertise.

“Both beqom and Our Tandem have been innovators in the HR space,” says Teillard, “and now the combination of the two companies and solutions promises to deliver disruptive results in continuous performance and rewards management. I look forward to helping beqom drive a new wave of change that will help companies develop and get the most from their people.”

“We welcome Aisling to the executive team as an HR expert and visionary,” says Fabio Ronga, beqom CEO. “Aisling has been a pioneer in enabling an employee-centric performance management approach that establishes a culture of engagement and accountability. This is a perfect match for beqom, and opens the door to new possibilities for a more integrated and continuous approach to performance and compensation.”

Established in Dublin in 2016, Our Tandem re-imagined the world of work and the way employees experience the workplace. The solution was built as the market-missing solution for a sustained approach to feedback, and acquired by beqom in 2022. Now, with beqom Continuous Performance Management, leaders and employees have access to regular feedback, coaching, goal setting, 360s, and performance check-ins, as well as unique cultural insights delivered in real time to measure employee experience at every touchpoint.

