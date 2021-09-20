Bakkt To Participate in the BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bakkt, the digital asset marketplace founded in 2018, announced today that Gavin Michael, Bakkt’s Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 BTIG Future of Digital Assets Conference on Wednesday, September 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a trusted digital asset marketplace that enables institutions and consumers to buy, sell, store and spend digital assets. Bakkt’s retail platform, now available through the recently-released Bakkt App, amplifies consumer spending, reduces payment costs, and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/

Contacts

Ann DeVries, Head of Investor Relations



ann.devries@bakkt.com

BakktIR@edelman.com