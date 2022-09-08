Aurora Payments Acquires One Payment

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aurora Payments, LLC is thrilled to announce the acquisition of One Payment, a Florida-based fintech payment company. Co-founded by Luis Requejo and Jorge Calzadilla, One Payment boasts over 6,000 merchants in its portfolio with particular emphasis on minority-owned small and medium sized businesses.

With over $1 billion of volume processed annually, One Payment adds immediate scale to the Aurora platform through its acquisition. With One Payment’s East Coast presence and extraordinary success selling into a traditionally difficult-to-penetrate market, the transaction will diversify Aurora’s distribution channels that expand its go-to-market capabilities.

“The incredible year-over-year growth that One Payment has enjoyed has our team ecstatic about this acquisition,” said Aurora Payments CEO Brian Goudie. “One Payment adds significant value to Aurora with its roots on the East coast and accelerates our diversified go-to-market strategy”.

Founded in 2009, One Payment specializes in payment technology and processing for quick service restaurants, retailers, and service industries amongst others. With its acquisition, they will be able to expand their distribution by leveraging Aurora’s full-service payment ecosystem and proprietary technology.

“Over the past 14 years working in the payments space, I have met few transformative people like Brian Goudie who can shape the outlook of an organization and be a positive influence for good. Since 2016, Brian has been instrumental in our success, and he is the visionary we want to help propel One Payment through the next stage of our company’s growth. One Payment is proud to “Rise with Aurora”, as we pave a new path for our business, our employees, and our merchants,” said Luis Requejo co-founder of One Payment.

About Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a payment technology company headquartered in Tempe, AZ and Las Vegas, NV specializing in integrated solutions for small to medium sized businesses. With the acquisition of One Payment, Aurora has over 27,000 merchants in its portfolio processing $12B in annual volume. To learn more about Aurora Payments, visit https://risewithaurora.com. For media inquiries contact Jim Luff, Corporate Communications Manager at jim.luff@risewithaurora.com.

Contacts

Jim Luff, Corporate Communications Manager, Aurora Payments



(805) 910-1445



Jim.luff@risewithaurora.com