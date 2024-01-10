Ault Alliance to Begin Holding Bitcoin on Its Balance Sheet, Marking Change in Financial Strategy

Current Bitcoin Mining Operations Annual Run Rate of Approximately $83 Million





LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$AGREE #151_Bitcoin_Mined_December_2023—Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company (“Ault Alliance,” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company has decided that it will start holding up to 20 percent and minimum of five percent of the Bitcoin it mines on the Company’s balance sheet. This strategic move is part of the Company’s broader plan to adjust its asset management approach to ultimately create a more valuable enterprise and drive stockholder value.

Milton “Todd” Ault III, Founder and Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance, commented on this development, saying, “Our confidence in Bitcoin as a sustainable asset class is consistent with the insights from Michael Saylor, Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, documented in their white papers on the topic. We are aligning our approach to capitalize on this digital asset’s short term and long-term potential.”

Ault Alliance, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sentinum, Inc. (“Sentinum”), has made significant strides in Bitcoin mining, with December 2023 marking the highest single monthly run rate for Bitcoin miners in the Company’s history, as Sentinum mined approximately 151 Bitcoin during the month. Around 77 Bitcoin were mined at Sentinum’s data center in Michigan, while approximately 74 Bitcoin came from mining machines hosted with Core Scientific, Inc. This monthly run rate amounted to about $6.9 million, setting an annual run rate for current Bitcoin mining operations at approximately $83.3 million, based on a Bitcoin price of around $46,000.

Kenneth S. Cragun, Chief Financial Officer of Ault Alliance, remarked, “The new accounting guidance will require companies to measure Bitcoin at fair value on their balance sheets with changes recorded in net income each reporting period. Our financial team is well-equipped to manage the new accounting and disclosure requirements related to holding Bitcoin on our balance sheet, ensuring compliance and optimal asset utilization.”

This decision underscores Ault Alliance’s commitment to staying abreast of the digital economy’s evolution by strategically adjusting its overall asset management strategy.

