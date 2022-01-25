Home Business Wire Audubon Engineering Company Awarded Engineering and Design Contract for Bitcoin Mining Farm
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#advancedfacilities–Audubon Engineering Company, LP (“Audubon”), a global provider of engineering, consulting, construction, fabrication, and technical services, announced today that it was awarded an engineering and design contract for a large-scale Bitcoin data mining farm.

Located in the central US, the data mining project will comprise numerous interconnected modular point-of-delivery (POD) modules occupying 42 acres of farmland. Each POD will accommodate more than 400 central processing unit miners. Audubon’s scope of work includes providing engineers of record for electrical, mechanical, and technology design as well as construction support.

“This Bitcoin project will help improve our client’s profit margins, increase reliability, and lower operational costs by utilizing Audubon’s robust infrastructure design,” said Bill White, director of Audubon Engineering Company’s Advanced Facilities Division. “By leveraging our strategic modular design parameters, the client can deploy data operations to other locations at any scale, predictably and securely, with speed of delivery and reliable uptime.”

Ryan Hanemann, president of Audubon Engineering Company, added, “We are excited about this project because it complements our advanced facility capabilities in the growing digital currency market.”

About Audubon Engineering Company, LP

Audubon Engineering Company, LP, is a leading provider of engineering, construction, fabrication, consulting, and technical services to the energy, power, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. Our experts deliver innovative, high-value, and sustainable integrated solutions to build a better world—safely, efficiently, and reliably. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com.

