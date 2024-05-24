Astronics Awarded Contracts Valued up to $75 Million for Dual-Modem Modem Manager Units

Astronics Dual-Modem Modem Manager (ModMan) Ushers in the Next Chapter of Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity by Enabling Airline Flexibility and Control

EAST AURORA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading supplier of advanced technologies and products to the global aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries, announced today that it has been awarded contracts from multiple customers for the Astronics Dual-Modem ModMan (ADMM) valued up to approximately $75 million over the next 3 to 5 years. The Company expects to receive a series of purchase orders throughout the duration of the contracts.









“These contracts and the marketplace’s positive reception of the ADMM reflect our commitment to investing in reliable and affordable inflight entertainment and connectivity hardware,” said Mike Kuehn, President of Astronics CSC. “Serving as the brains behind our connectivity platform, the ADMM seamlessly manages communication between satellite and cabin wireless access points, ensuring passengers to remain connected reliably. Designed for the future, the modem manager is optimized to leverage both current and emerging network technologies, delivering fast, secure, and reliable IP communications for airline passengers, crew, and operations personnel.”

The ADMM is unique in that it provides the means to support multiple-orbit, multi-band capability in a single LRU providing a faster time to market for Managed Service Providers (MSP), airlines, and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with the ultimate in flexibility.

ADMM can be installed in retrofit and OEM applications and includes up to two Satellite Communications (SATCOM) modems selected from multiple network providers to create unprecedented levels of reliability and configurability in an aerospace ModMan. The novel platform-basis of ADMM is flexible and features a modem agnostic design customizable to support satellite networking configurations based on operator preference. ADMM supports multi-orbit, multi-beam, and both Ku and Ka satellites to take advantage of nearly any satellite network.

ADMM continues Astronics long line of proven leadership in the industry, building on past generations of ModMan units. Astronics is the world’s most widely deployed provider of inflight entertainment and connectivity hardware with over 5,000 aircraft flying today.

For more details visit Astronics.com.

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission-critical industries with proven innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, military branches, completion centers, and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. One can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “feeling” or other similar expressions and include all statements with regard to achieving any revenue or profitability expectations, the timing of receipt of orders or future orders, the continued momentum in the business and favorable tailwinds, the expectations of customer enthusiasm and level of demand by customers and markets. Because such statements apply to future events, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what may be stated here include the impact of global pandemics and related governmental and other actions taken in response, the trend in growth with passenger power and connectivity on airplanes, the state of the aerospace and defense industries, the market acceptance of newly developed products, internal production capabilities, the timing of orders received, the status of customer certification processes and delivery schedules, the demand for and market acceptance of new or existing aircraft which contain the Company’s products, the impact of regulatory activity and public scrutiny on production rates of a major U.S. aircraft manufacturer, the need for new and advanced test and simulation equipment, customer preferences and relationships, the effectiveness of the Company’s supply chain, and other factors which are described in filings by Astronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this news release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.

