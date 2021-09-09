Aspyr, Lucasfilm Games & Sony Interactive Entertainment Announce Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic™ – Remake

The Legendary RPG Is Remade from the Ground Up for a New Generation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aspyr, Lucasfilm Games, and Sony Interactive Entertainment (“SIE”) have announced Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic™ – Remake, a new remake of the original revered Star Wars™ story and blockbuster role-playing game experienced by millions of fans around the world. In development as a PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console exclusive at launch and for PC, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is completely rebuilt from the ground up for a new generation of players to experience this legendary tale as never before. The news was revealed today in a teaser trailer during the “PlayStation Showcase 2021” featuring the iconic imagery of Darth Revan and the voice-over talent of Jennifer Hale, who played Bastila Shan in the original game.

“We’ve spent the past several years assembling the very best talent from across the industry to deliver a modern vision of this timeless Star Wars legend,” said Aspyr co-founder Ted Staloch. “As lifelong Star Wars fans with extensive experience working with many of its best games, we have the deepest love and admiration for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and cannot wait to share this amazing remake with the rest of the galaxy.”

Development of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – Remake is led by a newly created team composed of industry veterans at developer and publisher Aspyr, working in close collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games have worked together in recent years to bring multiple classic Star Wars titles to modern platforms, including the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game will be published on PS5 by SIE, while the PC version of the game will be published by Aspyr.

“Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic stands out among the Legends of Star Wars storytelling, and we’re thrilled to be joining with Aspyr and Sony to remake this Legend for a new generation of players,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “Our teams have been working closely and share a deep commitment to honoring what fans love about the original, while bringing new fans on this incredible journey.”

“Nearly 20 years after its debut, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remains one of the most highly requested remakes from the PlayStation community,” said Eric Lempel, SVP, Head of Global Marketing, Sony Interactive Entertainment. “The time is finally right to bring this dream to life for both diehard fans and those who have yet to experience it.”

First released in 2003, the award-winning Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic still stands today as a landmark achievement, frequently ranked among the greatest video games of all time. A pinnacle of Star Wars Legends storytelling, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set around 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy, introducing a new cast of heroes and villains in an epic struggle for the fate of the galaxy. The game is beloved by fans and has been praised by critics for its deeply engaging narrative, memorable characters, sense of immersion and discovery, and choice-based gameplay.

Teaser Trailer: https://youtu.be/lL-RfE-ioJ8

Assets: https://sbx.gg/kotor-remake-assets

About Aspyr

Aspyr is a leading video game publishing and development partner focused on maximizing the potential of games across all platforms and for all players. Today, the company supports a growing network of partners that includes many of the industry’s leading entertainment IP holders, publishers, developers, and technology providers. Aspyr is based in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aspyr.com.

About Sony Interactive Entertainment

Recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is responsible for the PlayStation® brand and family of products and services. PlayStation has delivered innovation to the market since the launch of the original PlayStation in Japan in 1994. The PlayStation family of products and services include PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®VR, PlayStation™Store, PlayStation®Plus, PlayStation™Now, and acclaimed PlayStation software titles from PlayStation Studios. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, SIE is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and has global functions in California, London and Tokyo.

“PlayStation” and “PS5” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

