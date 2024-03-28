Home Business Wire Aptiv to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Business Wire

Aptiv to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), will release its first quarter 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024 and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. EDT. The call will be hosted by Aptiv’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Chief Financial Officer and Vice Chairman, Business Operations, Joseph Massaro.


A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-239-9838 (U.S.) or +1 323-794-2577 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 9764963.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling a more sustainable future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jane Wu

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

jane.wu@aptiv.com

Media Relations Contact
mediarelations@aptiv.com

Articoli correlati

Intercontinental Exchange Sets Date for 2024 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, will hold...
Continua a leggere

Domo Boosts Flexible Data Foundation with Robust Enhancements to Cloud Amplifier

Business Wire Business Wire -
New data integrations make it easier than ever to unlock and leverage data from any sourceSILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DP24--Today...
Continua a leggere

Upgrade Your Equipment, Elevate Your Business: Cass Commercial Bank Launches New Equipment Finance Division

Business Wire Business Wire -
ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cass Commercial Bank, a solid financial institution with a legacy of 117 years, is excited to announce...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php