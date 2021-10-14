aptihealth Inc. Announces New Partnership With Pandion Optimization Alliance, Improving Provider Access to Patient-Centered Mental Health Services in New York State

aptihealth’s teletherapy services now offered to Pandion members will provide fast, easy access to personalized therapy and medication management

TROY, N.Y. & ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–aptihealth, a behavioral health engagement company that virtually integrates physical and mental healthcare, today announced a new partnership with Pandion Optimization Alliance, one of the oldest Group Purchasing Organizations (GPO) with a focus on healthcare. Pandion will now offer aptihealth to its vast network of provider and health system members in New York State, simplifying members’ search and selection of a behavioral healthcare service as a result of Pandion’s rigorous vetting process.

Pandion members who choose aptihealth for their behavioral health needs will be able to provide their patients fast, easy access to personalized online therapy and medication management. Within days the patient completes an assessment, is matched with a care team, and has their first therapy appointment. aptihealth’s holistic and integrated approach to care has shown to decrease anxiety and depression symptom severity by more than 50% within 90 days, resulting in improved health outcomes and reduced costs.

“Demand for mental healthcare services is growing rapidly, and aptihealth has partnered with providers throughout the Capital Region, North Country, and Hudson Valley to provide seamless mental health services to their patients,” said Dan Pickett, CEO of aptihealth. “We believe that Pandion, and its decades of experience working with hospitals and healthcare groups, complements our mission at aptihealth and will serve as a powerful conduit connecting our services and providers with patients who seek support and care.”

“We at Pandion have made it a point to ensure we partner with the best possible vendors for our members in all contract categories,” said Pandion VP of Corporate Development Dorothy Smith. “Adding aptihealth to our digital health contract suite is a huge value add to our members, and we’re happy to align with another NY-based company.”

Since its founding in 2017, aptihealth has grown extensively and currently reaches over 700,000 covered lives. Recent partnership announcements with major health systems, primary care practices, and health insurance companies brings the total of number of partnerships to 27.

Patients in need of behavioral healthcare are referred to aptihealth to complete a comprehensive online self-assessment. They are then remotely matched with a licensed therapist who specializes in their areas of need, and together they develop a personalized, goal-oriented 90-day care plan. aptihealth’s care includes weekly teletherapy, medication management as needed, and unlimited messaging between therapy sessions. The aptihealth portal enables progress to be tracked weekly and the dedicated care team, including the patient’s primary care doctor, therapist, prescriber, and care manager, remain connected throughout treatment.

aptihealth will bring another valuable offering to an already robust Digital Health Suite of partnerships under the Pandion family of businesses by providing Members access to best in class behavioral health solutions.

Pandion brings together thousands of organizations and facilities spanning all 50 states to leverage their group purchasing power for maximum cost savings, enhanced operational efficiencies, and shared knowledge and experience. Pandion is a certified sponsor of healthcare purchasing giant, Premier, Inc.

About aptihealth

aptihealth, inc. is a behavioral health engagement company that uses technology to seamlessly integrate physical and behavioral healthcare. Its groundbreaking platform connects medical providers, behavioral health specialists, behavioral health prescribers, and patients with its proprietary screening, assessment, and treatment management protocols. aptihealth’s digital platform provides a seamless and effective approach to virtual, intelligent integrated care that helps patients get better faster and stay better longer. aptihealth provides those in need of behavioral healthcare with a fast-track to better mental health. Learn more at: www.aptihealth.com.

About Pandion Optimization Alliance Companies

Pandion Optimization Alliance is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) and Supply Chain Consulting Company. As a pioneer in the group purchasing and supply chain industries, our reputation is built on excellence dating back to 1946. Our vast experiences help us provide access to best-in-class contracts at the local, regional, and national levels for virtually every product or service — from medical supplies to food and beverages, office and cleaning supplies, capital equipment, and more. As a progressive player Pandion has positioned itself as a resource for digital health contracts and in the fast-growing e-commerce marketplace.

For more information visit, www.pandionalliance.com.

