Home Business Wire Anthony Alexander Named as Vice President, Operations and Delivery at Monarch
Business Wire

Anthony Alexander Named as Vice President, Operations and Delivery at Monarch

di Business Wire

Experienced leader to oversee company’s Implementation teams

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRM–Monarch Professional Services Group (Monarch), a Core10 division providing implementation and customer success services for leading financial service SaaS platforms, today announced Anthony Alexander has been named as Vice President, Operations and Delivery. In this role, Alexander will manage Monarch’s day-to-day operations to execute its strategic objectives and vision.


Lee Farabaugh, President of Monarch, said, “Anthony has been a long-standing leader at Core10, guiding our teams to deliver the best-in-class implementation and onboarding services possible for our clients. He is a perfect fit for this new position and is crucial to Monarch’s growth and future success.”

Previously, Alexander was Director of Application Services at Core10, a U.S.-based provider of lending, account opening, and banking infrastructure products, as well as software development services where he led the professional services team to drive implementations, develop successful relationships and ensure processes ran smoothly and efficiently. Alexander also worked at Putnam County Bank, a community bank in Hurricane, West Virginia, and participated in the Generation West Virginia Impact Fellowship, a program designed to help early-career professionals find their footing in the Mountain State.

“Since joining Core10 nearly five years ago, I’ve gained exposure to the SaaS space, project management and developed a deep understanding of the challenges associated with software implementation,” Alexander said. “I’m thrilled to be part of Monarch and be able to offer a new approach to offload the often-burdensome task of implementation and onboarding with Monarch’s best-in-class specialists.”

Monarch empowers organizations in the B2B SaaS financial services, capital markets and wealth management industries to streamline software adoption and optimize technology stack efficiency. The organization’s implementation experts offer a consultative-based approach to help craft and configure tailored workflows for end users in CRM and SaaS platform configuration, customer success, managed services and business intelligence. Monarch also serves as a Salesforce consulting partner, specializing in implementation and configuration of the platform.

About Monarch

Monarch, a new division of Core10, provides implementation and customer success services for leading financial service CRM and SaaS platforms. The company streamlines the software adoption process for SaaS businesses to onboard customers faster, keep customers longer and generate more revenue. Outside of implementing software solutions, Monarch specializes in building custom connectors between SaaS and CRM products and serves as a key consulting partner to Salesforce. Monarch’s Hereshore® alternative to offshoring keeps tech jobs in mid-sized North American communities.

Contacts

Angelo D. Jones II / Laura Lenz

angelo@williammills.com / laura@williammills.com
678.781.7230 / 678.781.7226

Articoli correlati

Cleanroom Film & Bags Announces CFB CleanTronics Advanced Packaging for Semiconductors and Microelectronics

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLACENTIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleanroom Film and Bags (CFB), a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, has expanded its line of CFB...
Continua a leggere

Nursa CEO Curtis Anderson Recognized as Utah Business 2024 CEO of the Year Honoree

Business Wire Business Wire -
Salt Lake City entrepreneur celebrated for exceptional leadership among top Utah executivesSALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nursa, a nationwide platform that...
Continua a leggere

Phoenix Energy Technologies ClassifyAI™ Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Phoenix Energy Technologies (“Phoenix”), a leading provider of Enterprise Energy Management (EEM) Software and Solutions, has won...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php