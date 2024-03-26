Anthony Alexander Named as Vice President, Operations and Delivery at Monarch

Experienced leader to oversee company’s Implementation teams

FRANKLIN, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRM–Monarch Professional Services Group (Monarch), a Core10 division providing implementation and customer success services for leading financial service SaaS platforms, today announced Anthony Alexander has been named as Vice President, Operations and Delivery. In this role, Alexander will manage Monarch’s day-to-day operations to execute its strategic objectives and vision.





Lee Farabaugh, President of Monarch, said, “Anthony has been a long-standing leader at Core10, guiding our teams to deliver the best-in-class implementation and onboarding services possible for our clients. He is a perfect fit for this new position and is crucial to Monarch’s growth and future success.”

Previously, Alexander was Director of Application Services at Core10, a U.S.-based provider of lending, account opening, and banking infrastructure products, as well as software development services where he led the professional services team to drive implementations, develop successful relationships and ensure processes ran smoothly and efficiently. Alexander also worked at Putnam County Bank, a community bank in Hurricane, West Virginia, and participated in the Generation West Virginia Impact Fellowship, a program designed to help early-career professionals find their footing in the Mountain State.

“Since joining Core10 nearly five years ago, I’ve gained exposure to the SaaS space, project management and developed a deep understanding of the challenges associated with software implementation,” Alexander said. “I’m thrilled to be part of Monarch and be able to offer a new approach to offload the often-burdensome task of implementation and onboarding with Monarch’s best-in-class specialists.”

Monarch empowers organizations in the B2B SaaS financial services, capital markets and wealth management industries to streamline software adoption and optimize technology stack efficiency. The organization’s implementation experts offer a consultative-based approach to help craft and configure tailored workflows for end users in CRM and SaaS platform configuration, customer success, managed services and business intelligence. Monarch also serves as a Salesforce consulting partner, specializing in implementation and configuration of the platform.

