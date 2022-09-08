Another Strong Quarter for EMEA in the Security Appliance Market with Year-Over-Year Growth of 10% in Q2 2022, According to IDC

NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Firewall–According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, vendor revenue in the overall security appliance market grew 5.7% year over year in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) reaching over $4.9 billion, representing a $269 million increase compared to the same quarter in 2021. In the same period, security appliance shipments delivered 7.2% year-over-year growth to more than 1.3 million units.

The combined Unified Threat Management (UTM) and Firewall market saw year-over-year growth of 7.2% in 2Q22. All other security appliance markets – Content Management, Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP), and Virtual Private Network (VPN) – also saw positive year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

“The overall Security Appliances market experienced healthy growth in the second quarter of 2022 with the Middle East & Africa, the United States, and Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan and China) regions driving the market. Security subscription services attached to hardware platforms are playing a key role in the relevance of this platform within security hybrid strategies for securing ICT environments,” said Carlo Dávila, research manager, Enterprise Trackers at IDC.

Regional Highlights

Regional results show the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region led the market with year-over-year growth of 10% in 2Q22, followed by the Americas with 9.4% growth where USA played a key role with its 9.5% growth.

Growth 1. Palo Alto Networks $968.1 19.5 % $877.4 18.7 % 10.3 % 2. Cisco $875.6 17.7 % $749.8 16.0 % 16.8 % 3. Fortinet $827.2 16.7 % $665.2 14.2 % 24.4 % 4. Check Point $423.2 8.5 % $425.6 9.1 % -0.6 % 5. SonicWALL $181.3 3.7 % $172.6 3.7 % 5.0 % Rest of Market $1,683.0 33.9 % $1,799.1 38.4 % -6.5 % Total $4,958.3 100.0 % $4,689.8 100.0 % 5.7 % Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker Q2 2022, Sept 8, 2022

IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker provides the total market size and vendor share, along with a five-year forecast, for the following technology categories (content management, IDP, traditional firewall, unified threat management, and VPN) and products (messaging security, WAM, web security, IDS, IPS, traditional firewall, unified threat management, hybrid VPN, IPsec VPN, and SSL VPN). Geographic coverage includes nine regions and 48 countries. Measurements for this tracker are in units, vendor revenue, and value.

