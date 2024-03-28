Amish Patel Joins Sierra Space as Chief Operating Officer

Former Rocket Lab and SpaceX Executive Joins Sierra Space as Company Experiences Significant Revenue Growth Across Expansive Program Portfolio

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Space, a leading commercial space-tech company and next generation defense-tech prime building a platform in space to benefit life on Earth and protect the freedom of economic activity in the Orbital Age®, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amish Patel as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Amish will oversee all aspects of the company’s rapidly expanding production, facilities and supply chain operations. In his new role, Amish will oversee all aspects of the company’s operations, including purview over Sierra Space’s global supply chain and manufacturing.









With nearly two decades of extensive experience in supply chain and operations spanning various industries including aerospace and automotive, Amish brings a wealth of high-tech operational expertise to his new appointment. Prior to joining Sierra Space, Amish served as the Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Rocket Lab, where he played a pivotal role in leading teams responsible for material planning, sourcing strategy, procurement, inventory and global logistics.

“Amish’s deep understanding of production and supply chain operations at innovative and disruptive companies, coupled with his proven leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead Sierra Space’s operations,” said Tom Vice, CEO of Sierra Space. “Amish is joining us at a pivotal time in our company’s history as Dream Chaser transitions into mission operations and reprocessing, space station development ramps up, our team begins building satellites for recently awarded national security contracts and we scale the production of our space components business.”

Amish’s impressive career also includes significant leadership roles at renowned companies such as SpaceX, L3Harris Technologies and Singer Vehicle Design. His track record of success in building agile teams and deep supply chain development experience to support disruptive and engineering-forward companies make him an invaluable addition as the Sierra Space business transitions into an operational phase.

“I am honored to join Sierra Space at such an exciting time in the aerospace industry,” said Amish Patel. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Sierra Space to drive innovation, optimize operations, and contribute to the company’s mission of advancing the future of space commercialization into an Orbital Age.”

Amish graduated from Indiana University – Kelley School of Business with a BS in Computer Information Systems & International Studies. He also holds a BS in Biology & Astrophysics from Indiana University – Bloomington, further underscoring his interdisciplinary approach to problem-solving and his commitment to excellence.

About Sierra Space

Sierra Space is a leading commercial space company at the forefront of innovation and the commercialization of space in the Orbital Age®, building an end-to-end business and technology platform in space to benefit life on Earth. With more than 30 years and 500 missions of space flight heritage, the company is reinventing both space transportation with Dream Chaser®, the world’s only commercial spaceplane, and the future of space destinations with the company’s inflatable and expandable space station technology. Using commercial business models, the company is also delivering orbital services to commercial, DoD and national security organizations, expanding production capacity to meet the needs of constellation programs. In addition, Sierra Space builds a host of systems and subsystems across solar power, mechanics and motion control, environmental control, life support, propulsion and thermal control, offering myriad space-as-a-service solutions for the new space economy.

Contacts

Alex Walker, Sierra Space



(303) 803-2297 | alex.walker@sierraspace.com