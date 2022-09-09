<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
American Tower Corporation Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:45 AM PT – Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference: Rod Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a fireside chat
  • Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 3:40 PM ET – BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference: Adam Smith, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will host a fireside chat

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of American Tower’s website at www.americantower.com/investor-relations.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 222,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities. For more information about American Tower, please visit www.americantower.com.

Contacts

Adam Smith
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Telephone: (617) 375-7500

