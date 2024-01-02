Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2023 Results on January 31, 2024

Home Business Wire Align Technology to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2023 Results on January 31,...
TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Align Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® system of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and 2023 financial results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, after the close of market. Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. MT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Align website at http://investor.aligntech.com.


Following the press release, Align will host a conference call to discuss its financial results. The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet. Participants may pre-register for the call by clicking here. Once registered, participants will receive an email with dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the live event. The call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Align Technology’s website or by visiting http://investor.aligntech.com. An archived audio webcast will be available two hours after the call’s conclusion and will remain available for one month.

For planning purposes, Align is also announcing tentative earnings release dates for fiscal 2024. The official earnings date for each quarter will be announced separately with the corresponding conference call information.

Fiscal Quarters Tentative Dates

First-quarter 2024 (Q1’24) Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Second-quarter 2024 (Q2’24) Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Third-quarter 2024 (Q3’24) Wednesday, October 23, 2024

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 252 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Align has helped doctors treat over 16.4 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align Digital Platform™, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, and Align Digital Platform are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

