AffiniPay Launches In-Person Payments Options, To Modernize The Client Payment Cycle

Market Leader In Payments For Professionals Scales With Versatile Payment Options For Firms

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AffiniPay, a leading provider of professional technology solutions, announced today the launch of next generation In-Person-Payment options for professionals. The new functionality of In-Person Payments maximizes a firm’s efficiency by leveraging state-of-art in-person payment devices that integrate seamlessly across products and interfaces. This initiative modernizes the client experience with on-the-go and in-office payments and with the latest “tap-to-phone” technology for mobile.









This new technology will be rolling out to AffiniPay’s leading professional payment solutions LawPay, CPACharge, ClientPay, and AffiniPay for Associations as well as MyCase in 2024.

Firms accepting payments through the new AffiniPay In-Person Payment devices can experience a reduction in chargeback risks and be fully compliant during all payments. This includes multiple types of payment methods such as:

Contactless Debit and Credit Cards

Debit and Credit Card Chip Inserts

Apple Pay and Google Pay Wallets

“We are excited to provide customers with limitless options to get paid fast and secure with our prolific solutions that empower firms to go beyond,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay. “AffiniPay’s new In-Person Payments technology validates firms to take more control of how they implement flexibility and amplify their services to propel client satisfaction.”

For more information about how to join the waitlist, please visit: here

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay is the market leader in professional services technology serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms. AffiniPay has been recognized as one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies for 12 years in a row. AffiniPay’s solutions are trusted by more than 60,000 firms with more than 150 strategic partnerships and endorsements, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

