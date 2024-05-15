AffiniPay CEO, Dru Armstrong, Named One of the Most Influential Women in Fintech

Program recognizes female founders and thought leaders for their contributions to financial technology

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Accounting—AffiniPay, a leader in online payments and software solutions for professionals, announced today that CEO Dru Armstrong will be recognized in American Banker’s 2024 list of Most Influential Women in Fintech. The list is comprised of notable female founders, CEOs, and thought leaders in fintech who have had a positive impact on the industry.





“It’s an honor to be included in the American Banker 2024 list of Most Influential Women in Fintech, alongside so many other inspirational women,” said Dru Armstrong, CEO of AffiniPay. “Since joining AffiniPay in 2021, we’ve had incredible momentum and it’s been so rewarding to work closely with our talented leadership team to influence how financial technology can benefit our customers and push the operations of the legal industry forward.”

In 2023, Deloitte reported that women accounted for only 18% of financial services C-Suite positions, demonstrating that there is still gender disparity in the industry. This list emphasizes that while women may be in the minority of these positions, their impact extends beyond their footprint.

Dru joined AffiniPay as CEO in 2021, and since then has spearheaded the successful acquisition of MyCase Legal Practice Management Software and most recently supported the launch of AffiniPay IQ, weaving generative AI into AffiniPay’s flagship products MyCase, CASEpeer, LawPay and Docketwise. Recently Dru’s appointment to the Ascension Seton Texas Foundation Board of Trustees was recently approved, reaffirming her dedication to providing care for the Austin community.

43% of AffiniPay’s workforce is female and it has a long history of female leaders, including three women sitting on the leadership team. Sitting alongside Dru is Erin Brooks, EVP of People Resources, and Catherine Dawson, General Counsel.

You can read the entire American Banker’s 2024 list of Most Influential Women in Fintech here.

