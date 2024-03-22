Aeva Technologies, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aeva® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced that it received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on March 21, 2024 that it has successfully regained compliance with continued listing minimum price criteria set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. As a result, Aeva will no longer be on the NYSE’s noncompliant issuers list and will continue to be traded on the NYSE.





Aeva previously received notice from the NYSE that it was not in compliance with NYSE’s continued listing minimum price criteria because the average closing price of Aeva’s common shares was below $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. On March 21, 2024, the closing share price for Aeva’s common stock and the average closing share price of Aeva’s common stock over the 30 trading-day period ended on the same date were both above $1.00, resolving the deficiency.

About Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA)

Aeva’s mission is to bring the next wave of perception to a broad range of applications from automated driving to industrial robotics, consumer electronics, consumer health, security and beyond. Aeva is transforming autonomy with its groundbreaking sensing and perception technology that integrates all key LiDAR components onto a silicon photonics chip in a compact module. Aeva 4D LiDAR sensors uniquely detect instant velocity in addition to 3D position, allowing autonomous devices like vehicles and robots to make more intelligent and safe decisions. For more information, visit www.aeva.com, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

