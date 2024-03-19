ADS-TEC Energy appoints Renato Gross as Senior Vice President of ADSE Inc., the company’s American subsidiary

Renato Gross has been active on the international stage for decades and has a great deal of experience in production and sales

His responsibilities include managing the company’s office in Auburn, Alabama, and expanding the US market for ADS-TEC Energy battery-buffered, ultra-fast EV charging products

NÜRTINGEN, Germany & AUBURN, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE), a global leader in battery-buffered, ultra-fast charging technology, today announced the appointment of Renato Gross as Senior Vice President of ADSE Inc., the company’s US subsidiary. In this position, Gross will oversee the growth and expansion of ADS-TEC Energy in the US.









With all the skills needed to support ADS-TEC Energy’s growth strategy, Gross will lead the expansion of the company’s office in Auburn, Alabama, and meet the increasing demand in the US for ADS-TEC Energy’s EV charging products developed and produced in Germany, as well as providing support for new and existing installations.

Impressive track record

Gross has held senior positions in global and US companies, with a focus on manufacturing, management and sales for more than 20 years. This includes roles in production and technical sales in the automotive industry. “Renato Gross has an impressive track record of setting up production facilities, rapidly scaling up greenfield facilities and managing product deliveries, which has led to sales in the tens of millions of dollars,” said Thomas Speidel, CEO of ADS-TEC Energy. “His skills and commitment to excellence are well aligned with our needs and goals, and we are pleased that he is now part of our company.”

Adaptation of EV fast charging products for the US market

“I am delighted to be part of the ADS-TEC Energy team, contributing to its continued growth as we build a strong foothold in the US. I believe that as a global company with a focused strategy, we can achieve excellent results in these markets, reflecting the company’s successes in Europe,” said Gross. “We will adapt ADS-TEC Energy’s products to meet the needs of the US, combining German engineering with American ingenuity to deliver the best ultra-fast EV charging products on the market.”

In addition to the appointment of Gross, ADS-TEC Energy today announced another important milestone in the company’s expansion in the US: the first installation of its ultra-fast charging solution ChargeBox at the Marina Palms Yacht Club and Residences in North Miami Beach.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy plc, a public limited company incorporated in Ireland and listed on NASDAQ (“ADS-TEC Energy”), serves as the holding company for ads-tec Energy GmbH, an operating company incorporated in Germany (“ADSE GM”), and ads-tec Energy Inc., a US subsidiary of ads-tec Energy GmbH (“ADSE US”, together with ADS-TEC Energy and ADSE GM: “ADSE”). Based on more than a decade of experience with lithium-ion technology, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and fast charging systems, including their energy management systems. Its battery-powered fast charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge ultra-fast even in weak power grids and is characterized by a very compact design. It was nominated for the Deutscher Zukunftspreis (German Future Award) by the Federal President of Germany and included in the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The high quality and functionality of the battery systems is due to a particularly high level of development and in-house production. With its advanced system platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a valuable partner for automotive manufacturers, utility companies and charging point operators.

More information: www.ads-tec-energy.com

