Adlumin Expands Executive Leadership Team with Two Industry Experts

The company welcomes two of cybersecurity’s finest professionals, Mark Sangster and Stephanie Broyles, to its executive leadership team.

Today, Adlumin, announced the appointment of Mark Sangster as Vice President, Chief of Strategy and Stephanie Broyles as Chief Marketing Officer. Sangster and Broyles plan to accelerate the company's growth across U.S. and global markets while expanding Adlumin's brand and products within the cybersecurity industry.





Sangster’s 25-year InfoSec career was established with industry giants like Intel Corporation, BlackBerry and Cisco Systems. He will be responsible for executing the company’s long-term corporate strategic objectives and goals.

Broyles has a 20-year marketing career and success across the information services and computer & network security industry luminaries Palo Alto Networks, FireEye, Broadcom and Siemens. She will be responsible for leading the marketing team, company branding and positioning, product marketing and go-to-market initiatives.

“Adlumin is experiencing a rare expansion opportunity and attracting qualified leadership was critical to capitalizing on the growth trajectory of our go-to-market strategy and product positioning,” said Robert Johnston, CEO of Adlumin. “It is an honor to welcome Mark and Stephanie to the Adlumin team and witness their impact on our company’s growth to better our employees, customers and partners.”

Prior to joining Adlumin, Sangster served as the Vice President and Industry Security Strategist at eSentire. He is the author of No Safe Harbor: The Inside Truth About Cybercrime and How to Protect Your Business. He is an award-winning speaker at international conferences and prestigious stages, including the Harvard Law School and RSA Conference. Sangster has appeared on CNN News Hour to provide expert opinion on international cybercrime issues and is a go-to subject matter expert for various leading publications and media outlets, including The Wall Street Journal and Forbes.

“I was privileged to help define and shape Managed Detection and Response services. Yet, many service providers now find that they cannot match the innovative pace of industrialized, state-sponsored cybercriminals,” said Mark Sangster, Vice President, Chief of Strategy at Adlumin. “Adlumin’s unparalleled cyber experience and reimagined vision of cybersecurity has the momentum to protect customers of all sizes from cybercriminals, no matter how sophisticated, well-funded or advanced. With Adlumin, I look forward to contributing to the next generation of cyber defense.”

Prior to joining Adlumin, Broyles served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Fidelis Cybersecurity, where she received industry recognition by Women Industry Era Leaders “10 Most Powerful Women Leaders of 2021.” Additionally, she was the Managing Director of Global Field and Alliance Marketing for Palo Alto Networks and the Senior Director of Global Government Marketing for FireEye, Inc. She was also the Director of Americas Marketing for Palo Alto Networks. Broyles is a founding member of the Washington, DC Chapter of CHIEF, a private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders, and an original seed member of the Cybersecurity Marketing Society.

“Adlumin has a remarkable culture of innovative excellence and a managed security services platform that differentiates the company’s footprint within the industry,” said Stephanie Broyles, Chief Marketing Officer at Adlumin. “I am excited to help elevate the company’s story and brand in the market, focus data-driven marketing efforts and overall product positioning during such a pivotal period in the organization’s history.”

Sangster and Broyles join the Adlumin team with an exciting journey ahead. The expansion of the leadership team speaks to the company’s continuous momentum and growth. Their expertise and passion, combined with the organization’s expansion plans, will leave a legacy and impression on the industry for years to come.

About Adlumin

Adlumin Inc. is a patented, cloud-native managed security services platform built for corporate organizations that demand innovative cybersecurity solutions and easy-to-use, comprehensive reporting tools. The Adlumin team has a passion for technology and solving the most challenging problems through the targeted application of data science and compliance integration. Our mission is to illuminate or provide visibility to every customer’s environment through real-time threat detection, analysis, and response to ensure sensitive data remains secure. www.adlumin.com

