Acalvio cements its leadership position in Deception Technology

Acalvio commended for its significant progress in deception platform leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Deception—Acalvio Technologies, the leader in cyber deception technology, today announced that Acalvio has once again secured its position as a leader in the GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology.





As threat actors grow more sophisticated and adversary breakout time decreases, deception technology has become a business and security imperative to detect and contain breaches with speed and precision. The GigaOm Radar report showcases key deception technology vendors and provides IT decision-makers with the information required to choose the best fit for their business and specific use case needs. The report ranks Acalvio the highest in each of the evaluated business criteria (Cost, Scalability, Flexibility, and Ease of use), and emphasizes the simplicity of deployment. Acalvio also scored the highest in both the emerging features – Cloud-native deception and Adversarial-AI Counter Measures.

“Strategic deployment of deception technology significantly reduces the risks of data breaches, system intrusions, and resulting downtime,” said Chris Ray, analyst at GigaOm. “Acalvio’s ShadowPlex has established itself as a Leader in the Maturity/Platform Play quadrant because it offers comprehensive and adaptable services. Keeping up with the ever-changing industry needs through enhancements and growing platform support, Acalvio has shown noteworthy progress since the previous report, further strengthening its foothold as a trusted source of cybersecurity solutions.”

The report highlights Acalvio’s strengths – “Acalvio offers comprehensive cross-platform support, including public and private cloud, on-premises technologies, Kubernetes, IoT, and OT, earning a class-leading score. Other high-scoring features include customized engagement levels and exceptional OT/IoT decoy services. Leveraging its built-in threat analytics engine, ShadowPlex effectively triages events and maps them to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. The high-interaction deception provides a detailed view of attack progression. These scores stress ShadowPlex’s versatility and adaptability in delivering holistic and dynamic cybersecurity solutions.”

“Our continued leadership position in the GigaOm Radar Report is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, which we’ve held since our founding,” said Ram Varadarajan, CEO and co-founder of Acalvio. “With deception technology gaining mainstream adoption across geographies and industry verticals, we are delighted to earn this recognition for our innovation in deception-based Active Defense that is foundational to Zero Trust architecture and proactive Cyber Defense.”

More details about this announcement can be found at the Acalvio blog. The full GigaOm Radar Report for Deception Technology can be found here: https://www.acalvio.com/deception-technology-leader-lp/

About Acalvio Technologies

Acalvio is the leader in autonomous cyber deception technologies, arming enterprises against sophisticated cyber threats including APTs, insider threats and ransomware. Its AI-powered Active Defense Platform, backed by 25 patents, enables advanced threat defense across IT, OT, and Cloud environments. Additionally, the Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) solutions with Honeytokens enable Zero Trust security models. Based in Silicon Valley, Acalvio serves midsize to Fortune 500 companies and government agencies, offering flexible deployment from Cloud, on-premises, or through managed service providers.

