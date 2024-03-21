Abnormal Security Expands Executive Team, Appoints Smita Sanadhya as Chief Financial Officer and Jeff True as Chief Legal Officer

The two executives join Abnormal’s C-Suite as the email security leader enters next phase of growth.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Abnormal Security, the leader in AI-native cloud email security, today announced that it is adding two seasoned executives to its leadership team. To enable its expansion to additional markets and continue its growth trajectory, Smita Sanadhya has joined as Chief Financial Officer and Jeff True has joined as Chief Legal Officer.





In just five years, Abnormal has become one of the world’s fastest-growing cybersecurity startups and now protects more than 15% of the Fortune 500. An unyielding focus on protecting against today’s most sophisticated email attacks has helped cement Abnormal as the leader in AI-powered email security, as evidenced by its 99% approval rating and rank as the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Email Security.

As the company gears up for an expanded product portfolio and prepares to enter new markets, Abnormal is welcoming Smita Sanadhya to the executive team. An accomplished leader with over 20 years of multinational experience, Sanadhya joins Abnormal Security from Okta, where she led worldwide finance planning and analysis. During her five years at the company, she played a key role in driving profitable growth, while scaling to a $2B+ public corporation. She also previously held progressive leadership roles at HP and Microsoft, where she spent 11 years in finance positions across the United States, Europe, and Asia and was involved in the company’s shift from on-premises software to a cloud-native, subscription-based enterprise business model. Her run at Microsoft culminated as the CFO for Microsoft Hong Kong, where she led all aspects of financial planning, accounting, compliance, and statutory operations.

In addition to Sanadhya, Abnormal is expanding its leadership team to include cybersecurity veteran Jeff True, who joins as chief legal officer. True comes to Abnormal most recently from Zoom Video Communications, where he was hired during the pandemic to scale and structure the legal department throughout a period of unexpected volume and unprecedented growth, supporting the company as it reached $4.4B in revenue. Previously, he spent nine years at Palo Alto Networks as General Counsel, starting as the company’s first in-house attorney, leading the legal department through its IPO, and scaling to support the company’s growth from $100M to over $3.4B in revenue. True’s legal expertise is extensive, with over 25 years of in-house experience focused on private and public company securities matters, commercial transactions, intellectual property, corporate governance, M&A, and litigation management for hyper-growth companies.

“We are leading a pivotal moment in cybersecurity history as Abnormal changes the way security teams use AI,” said Evan Reiser, CEO of Abnormal Security. “Smita and Jeff are both incredible additions to our executive team, and I’m thrilled that they are joining Abnormal to help lead our next phase of growth as we set our sights on the public market. Since the beginning, Abnormal has lived by our values of velocity, excellence and customer obsession, and their expertise and industry knowledge will enable us to continue providing the best possible experience to our customers as we expand our product offerings, our market focus, and our internal teams.”

To continue its growth trajectory, Abnormal is expecting to hire for 300+ new positions this year across all departments, adding to its current base of over 600 employees worldwide. A specific focus will be on expanding to the US federal government and international markets.

To learn more about Abnormal’s evolution from an email security startup to an aspiring generational public company, read this blog post from CEO Evan Reiser.

For more information about the executive team, visit the Abnormal Team page.

To see if your experience may be a fit for Abnormal, view our open roles.

Abnormal Security provides the leading behavioral AI-based email security platform that leverages machine learning to stop sophisticated inbound email attacks and dangerous email platform attacks that evade traditional solutions. The anomaly detection engine leverages identity and context to analyze the risk of every cloud email event, preventing inbound email attacks, detecting compromised accounts, and remediating emails and messages—all while providing visibility into configuration drifts across your environment. You can deploy Abnormal in minutes with an API integration for Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace and experience the full value of the platform instantly, with additional protection available for Slack, Teams, and Zoom. More information is available at abnormalsecurity.com.

