908 Devices Awarded $10.4M Order from the United States Air Force for its Handheld MX908 Device

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–908 Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop devices for chemical and biochemical analysis, announces today that it has been awarded a total of $10.4 million in purchase orders from the United States Air Force and Air National Guard Fire & Emergency Services Program for its MX908 handheld mass spectrometry device with Aero module.





Approximately a third of the orders include Aero module upgrades, training, and support for existing MX908 devices previously deployed to the Air National Guard. The Aero module delivers additional capability to the MX908, enabling response teams to quickly detect and identify aerosolized chemical threats, such as Novichoks, pharmaceutical based agents and opioid analogs.

With this award, the U.S. Air Force has broadened its adoption of the MX908 device and Aero module to encompass both the Active and Reserve components of the service, along with the Air National Guard. These devices will now be stationed at over 130 installations, paving the way for enhanced emergency medical response and hazardous materials operations.

The MX908 handheld device utilizes the company’s proprietary High Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HPMS) technology to detect and identify priority drugs, chemical agents, and explosives at trace levels. The MX908 provides first responders with actionable information when dealing with unknown threats, helping to ensure public safety. For more information about 908 Devices and the MX908, visit 908devices.com

About 908 Devices

908 Devices is revolutionizing chemical and biochemical analysis with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company’s devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic sampling and separations, software automation, and machine learning.

