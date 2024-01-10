5G Americas Explores 3GPP’s Release 18 and Beyond in 5G-Advanced

5G Americas’ latest white paper highlights the significance of Releases 17 and 18 in the evolution of 5G.

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The transformative potential of 3GPP’s current trends and technologies are focused on positively reshaping our daily lives. Today, 5G Americas, the voice of 5G and beyond in the Americas, has released a white paper titled ‘3GPP Technology Trends’ which provides a detailed overview of the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and its journey towards 5G-Advanced that begins with Release 18 (NR Rel-18).





Chris Pearson, President, 5G Americas said, “The enhancements brought forth in 3GPP Release 17, such as improved uplink coverage, precision in positioning, and robust power-saving features, signify more than just technological advancements. They represent a leap towards a future where connectivity is both ubiquitous and seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.”

The document underscores pivotal progressions in NR Rel-17, emphasizing their transformative effects on cellular networks and the wider technology arena. It sets the stage for delving into 5G-Advanced distinguished by groundbreaking applications including the metaverse (encompassing extended reality (XR) and digital twins), Reduced Capacity (RedCap), integrated sensing and communication (ISAC), and ambient IoT. Moreover, it accentuates the critical role of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) in facilitating the transition from 5G-Advanced to the nascent 6G epoch.

Dr. Christina Chaccour, Network Solutions Manager, Ericsson, and working group co-leader of the white paper stated, “5G Advanced, heralded by 3GPP Release 18 and beyond, marks a pivotal moment in mobile communication, initiating the seamless convergence of digital and physical realms. This transformative era witnesses the convergence of XR, Integrated Sensing and Communication, and the profound influence of AI and ML on networks, sparking innovation and redefining connectivity.”

Key topics covered in this latest 5G Americas white paper include:

Release-17 and the journey toward 5G-Advanced

XR enhancements for Metaverse

RedCap evolution

Integrated Communications and Sensing

Ambient IoT

AI/ML for 3GPP-based wireless networks

Spectrum and Air Interface in 3GPP

Sustainable development

Orlett Pearson, Senior Specialist Standardization, Nokia and working group co-leader said, “3GPP’s commitment to evolving telecommunications is evident in its pursuit of more efficient, reliable, and versatile networks. The transition from 5G to 5G-Advanced and beyond signifies a leap in technological advancements, setting new milestones in connectivity and network capabilities. As additional technological advancements are introduced, 6G will be studied with AI/ML as an integral part of the system, designed to boost performance and usability.”

Additionally, 5G Americas is also providing a summary briefing paper that condenses this report for a wider audience.

