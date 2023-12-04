3D BioFibR Appoints Dr. Michael Francis as Independent Board Member

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DBioFibR–3D BioFibR Inc. (“3D BioFibR”), a leading innovator in the field of tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, today announced that it has appointed Michael Francis, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Francis brings a wealth of experience in research and development and partnering of novel products using advanced collagen fiber manufacturing technologies.





Kevin Sullivan, CEO of 3D BioFibR said, “We are pleased to welcome Michael to 3D BioFibR’s Board. His background will be very valuable as the Company advances its platform of advanced collagen fiber manufacturing. Michael’s understanding of the market and successful track record of developing and commercializing therapeutic collagen-based products will be particularly helpful as we explore an increasing number of regulated applications.”

As co-founder of Embody Inc. (now a Zimmer Biomet company), Dr. Francis invented and developed Embody’s collagen-based biofabrication technology and served as the primary investigator on ~$23M in grants (DARPA, NIH, Army, AFWERX), helping to raise $31M in investor funding on the way to a $275M exit from Zimmer Biomet.

“3D BioFibR is advancing a completely novel way of manufacturing collagen fibers for the tissue engineering and regenerative medicine market,” said Dr. Francis. “From a scale and quality perspective, I think this novel approach has a lot to offer. I am thrilled to join the Board and work with 3D BioFibR to explore how these novel materials can make a meaningful contribution to the field of regenerative medicine.”

About 3D BioFibR

3D BioFibR produces high value collagen fibers at commercial scales for a variety of tissue engineering and medical applications. The Company’s proprietary dry-spinning process produces fibers that are best in-class from a strength, diameter, and quality perspective, recreating the natural appearance, structure, and function of collagen fibers. This manufacturing process is at least 3,600x faster than competing manufacturing processes, making its collagen fibers accessible for an increasing number of biomedical applications in the growing tissue engineering market. For more information, visit www.3DBioFibR.com.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements”, which reflect the current expectations of the Company’s management for future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects. Forward-looking statements involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions.

