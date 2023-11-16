2023 MIT Sloan CFO Summit Delivers: 21st Annual Event Concludes with CFO Achievements, Insights and Advice

Premier one-day event included CFO keynotes from Delta, GE, Honeywell and Johnson & Johnson

The MIT Sloan CFO Summit, the premier conference for Chief Financial Officers, concluded its 21st annual event with more than 400 CFOs, senior financial executives and MIT faculty participating in formal presentations and informal networking. Themed "Delivering Success," the conference featured insights from CFO keynote speakers including Delta Air Lines, GE, Honeywell and Johnson & Johnson.





In addition to keynote sessions, break-out panels addressed the full range of CFO skills and responsibilities including Talent in the Finance Function; Balancing Risk and Reward; Managing through M&A Cycles; Driving Innovation; Customer Centric CFOs; and Foundational Finance. The panels were led by CFOs from a range of industries representing start-ups to established, public and private, and included Aspen Technology, Appfire, CVS Health, HubSpot, IPG Photonics, IntelyCare, Sigilon Therapeutics, SquareSpace and more.

Jeremy Seidman, Chair of the MIT Sloan CFO Summit, commented, “ We are immensely proud of having more than two decades of accomplishment identifying topics of interest and attracting noteworthy speakers.” He continued, “ As such, our event draws a results-oriented audience interested in learning and connecting with like-minded executives.”

Founded in 2002, the event brings together financial executives from around the world and leading faculty from MIT to learn and discuss high level strategies, practical insights and the integration of knowledge and creativity.

Conference highlights included:

Fireside chat with Simon Johnson, Ronald A Kurtz Professor of Entrepreneurship, MIT Sloan and Joseph Wolk, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Johnson & Johnson

How to Work with Almost Anyone: Michael Bungay Stanier, best-selling author and founder, Box of Crayons and MBS.works

Keynote panel featuring Nina Trentmann; Bloomberg News; Carolina Dybeck Happe, Senior Vice President and former Chief Financial Officer, GE; Dan Janki, Chief Financial Officer, Delta; and Greg Lewis, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Honeywell

About the MIT Sloan CFO Summit

The MIT Sloan CFO Summit is the nation’s premier CFO event. Started in 2002, the Summit brings together leading faculty from MIT and financial executives from around the world. The annual event offers a day of practical education, peer networking and thought-provoking discourse on the future of finance, accounting, and business. The day includes presentations, panels, keynote speakers and networking. The Summit is part of the CXO Series produced by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world’s leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. The annual events, organized by alumni volunteers, promote the MIT philosophy of “mens et manus,” or “mind and hand,” by bringing together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today’s corporate leaders. For more information visit www.mitcfo.com.

