$10.8 Billion UK Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The UK Factory Automation and Industrial Control Systems Market was valued at USD 10.83 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 18.26 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of approximately 10.05%, during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown restrictions across the UK affected the industrial activities across the country. Some of the effects of lockdown include supply chain disruptions, lack of availability of raw materials, labor shortages, fluctuating prices, shipping problems, etc.

Key Highlights

The market for Industry 4.0 in the United Kingdom is expected to grow in the future as the region gets ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which was presented to the parliament in 2019. The fourth revolution is characterized by a fusion of technologies such as artificial intelligence, gene editing, and advanced robotics.

With the rapid increase in competition and evolving end-user requirements, manufacturing units in the United Kingdom are also being forced to adopt newer technological innovations and digital transformation solutions to make their business process as efficient as possible. For instance, field devices, like motors and sensors, offer opportunities to the automotive industry to react faster to market requirements, reduce manufacturing downtimes, enhance the efficiency of supply chains, and expand productivity.

Moreover, the government of UK has undertaken a new project to create a fully-automated drug discovery facility to speed up the production of new medicines and transform the pharma industry. The Rosalind Franklin institute in Harwell, Oxfordshire, would initiate hands-free molecular discovery to generate new drugs at a speed more than ten times of the norm.

On the supply side, many industries are already witnessing the introduction of technologies, such as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and robotics, which are expected to disrupt the well-established industry value chains.

The high cost of these automated systems is associated with the effective and robust hardware and efficient software. These automation equipment requires the high capital expenditure in order to invest in automation technologies which can cost millions of dollars to design, fabricate, and install.

Key Market Trends

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)? are Expected to Drive the Growth of Market

MES is a computerized system that is used in manufacturing to plan, schedule, track, and enhance operations. The function of MES is to ensure that all processes work in an efficient way. As the manufacturing process becomes more complex, MES software is essential.

The scope of MES systems ranges from scheduling tasks to carrying out performance analysis across the entirety of the manufacturing process. Organizations have been using MES to coordinate activities across the factory floor. It also serves as a bridge between process control systems and enterprise resource planning ( ERP ).

). Manufacturing organizations face challenges in increasing manufacturing profitability, obtaining a higher return on assets, lowering business risk, and enhancing customer relationship processes. Companies started adopting MES to overcome these business challenges, which turned out to be a traditional approach toward handling the operations in manufacturing companies.

The integration of MES with ERP systems enables manufacturers to coordinate work orders, and other resource needs effectively, as well as helps make manufacturing leaner with real-time production adjustments, accurate demand forecasts, just-in-time deliveries, the ability to avoid rush orders and seamless change orders.

Automotive and Transportation Industry Expected to Drive the Market Growth in the Country

The automotive industry is among the prominent sectors that hold a significant share of the world’s automated manufacturing facilities. The production facilities of various automakers are automated to maintain efficiency. The growing trend of replacing conventional vehicles with EVs is expected to further augment the automotive industry’s demand.

The growing adoption of automation in manufacturing processes and digitization and AI involvement are primary factors driving industrial robots’ demand in the automotive sector. According to IFR, the automotive industry in the UK is one of the largest users of robots, accounting for 52% of robots’ total operational stock at 11,000 units by the end of 2019.

Large industrial robots with a higher payload and extended arms capabilities handle spot welding on heavy body panels. Smaller robots weld lighter parts such as mounts and brackets. Robotic tungsten inert gas and metal inert gas welders can position the torch in the same orientation for every cycle.

IoT is helping reshape not only manufacturing and design but also vehicle insight experiences and distribution services. Internet of Things (IoT) helps improve automotive manufacturing production efficiency, improve quality, and, ultimately, reduce costs.

Competitive Landscape

The UK factory automation and industrial controls market is moderately consolidated. The market is dominated by major players but is increasingly witnessing the entry of new start-ups. These start-ups are getting ample support from the UK government programs.

Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Company

ABB Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Siemens AG

Omron Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

