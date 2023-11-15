Home Business Wire $10.2 Billion In Political Ad Spend Forecasted For 2024 Election Cycle
$10.2 Billion In Political Ad Spend Forecasted For 2024 Election Cycle

AdImpact Details Trends at First Political Summit

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Political ad spend is expected to reach $10.2 Billion in the 2024 election cycle, surpassing the $8.9 Billion spent in the 2022 election cycle and the $9 Billion spent in the prior Presidential election cycle of 2020, according to AdImpact.


The leading ad intelligence SaaS company detailed spend and other political ad trends in their first AdImpact Political Summit, held Wednesday, November 15th in New York City.

The Summit featured a 2023/2024 political spend outlook led by Kyle Roberts, CEO, AdImpact, and Michael Beach, CEO, Cross Screen Media. An overview of AdImpact’s Political competitive spend and creative platforms, as well as their Advanced TV Solutions focusing on Incremental Reach across Broadcast, Cable, and CTV were highlighted by other AdImpact executives.

The Summit was attended by executives and high-level decision makers across the buy-side political community.

According to AdImpact, Broadcast TV will maintain its position as market-share leader with anticipated expenditures in the 2024 election cycle totaling $5.09 Billion, while Cable will account for $2.10 Billion, and Digital at $1.18 Billion. CTV will continue to advance its market position as the anticipation of total spend in the space to fall around $1.34 Billion.

For more information on AdImpact, please visit www.adimpact.com.

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company, specializing in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. With real-time monitoring that captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily, we maintain the industry’s most extensive ad catalog consisting of over 1.2m unique creatives. This coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently capturing the data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers, AdImpact’s real-time data and analytics empowers users to monitor competitor occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.

