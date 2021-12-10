Home Business Wire Zuora to Participate in Baird Virtual Bus Tour
Zuora to Participate in Baird Virtual Bus Tour

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Tien Tzuo, and Chief Financial Officer, Todd McElhatton, will participate in Baird’s Virtual Bus Tour on Friday, December 17, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

The presentation will be webcast live and via reply on Zuora’s investor relations website at https://investor.zuora.com.

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process across billing, collections and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

