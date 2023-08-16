ZipRecruiter Announces Technology Partnership with UKG to Bolster Enterprise Hiring and Streamline HR Workflows

New partnership with leading HCM cloud suite provider builds on company’s roster of over 200 applicant tracking system integrations

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ZipRecruiter®, a leading online employment marketplace, today announced its technology partnership with UKG — a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people — to support enterprise hiring. ZipRecruiter’s partnership with UKG adds another leading player to its roster of over 200 available human capital management (HCM) suite and applicant tracking system (ATS) integrations.





These integrations enable organizations to streamline workflows with their ATS of choice while tapping into ZipRecruiter’s marketplace, which can provide access to over 12 million job seekers weekly1, accelerate the time-to-hire, and improve the quality of candidates in the pipeline.

“ In today’s highly competitive landscape, enterprise organizations face unique challenges and complexities in their recruitment efforts. We are committed to supporting these organizations by providing innovative solutions to simplify the recruiting process from end to end,” said Matt Plummer, ZipRecruiter Senior Vice President, Product Strategy & Enterprise Solutions. “ By partnering with a leading HCM suite provider like UKG, we can better service employers of all sizes, empowering them to streamline their hiring processes, make data-driven decisions, and ultimately build high-performing teams.”

Integrating ZipRecruiter into a company’s preferred ATS or HCM suite, like UKG, improves the recruitment experience by removing the burden of administrative work so that talent acquisition teams can focus on what matters most – building relationships with candidates. Employers also benefit by gaining access to ZipRecruiter Apply, a frictionless application process that can be accessed from any device, increasing applicant volume by 300% per job, on average2.

“ ZipRecruiter helps us leverage their tool to drive a high volume of candidates to our openings, especially in the tight job market we’re currently in, and with the new ZipRecruiter Apply integration, we’re able to manage our entire workflow right from UKG Pro Recruiting. It’s truly a game changer that helps the recruiters save time and be more efficient at what they do,” said Kelly Snider, Manager, Recruiting for UDR, Inc.

With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both ZipRecruiter and the UKG Pro HCM suite benefit from having a convenient way to tap into ZipRecruiter’s candidate network and technology while being able to manage candidate workflow from UKG. Candidate information flows directly into the ATS and attaches to the appropriate requisition, resolving multiple platform workflows and housing all candidate management in one centralized location.

“ At UKG, we strive to create lifelong partnerships with our customers, helping them create modern people experiences to drive better business outcomes and anticipate employee needs beyond just work,” said Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. “ By cultivating a highly engaged ecosystem of technology partners, including ZipRecruiter, we’re able to help create a more seamless and empowering technology experience.”

To learn more about ZipRecruiter’s ATS integrations, including Greenhouse, iCIMS, Jobvite, and UKG, among others, please visit ziprecruiter.com/ats-partners.

1 ZipRecruiter internal data, daily average Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2022. Includes registered and non-registered users. May be non-unique.



2 ZipRecruiter internal data, average based on Apr. 1 2022 – Mar. 31 2023, compared to paid external apply jobs posted by enterprise employers only.

ABOUT ZIPRECRUITER

ZipRecruiter® (www.ziprecruiter.com) is a leading online employment marketplace that actively connects people to their next great opportunity. ZipRecruiter’s powerful matching technology improves the job search experience for job seekers and helps businesses of all sizes find and hire the right candidates quickly. ZipRecruiter has been the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android for the past six years3 and is rated the #1 employment job site by G2.4

Visit us at ZipRecruiter.com and ZipRecruiter.com/blog.

3 Based on job seeker app ratings, during the period of January 2017 to January 2023 from AppFollow for ZipRecruiter, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor, Indeed, LinkedIn, and Monster.



4 Based on G2 satisfaction ratings as of December 13, 2022.

Contacts

Claire Walsh



Press Relations



press@ziprecruiter.com