Jersey Telecom (JT Group) Expands into North America with Advanced Fraud Prevention Platform and Solutions

ST. HELIER, Jersey–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As real-time payments redefine the global financial landscape Jersey Telecom (JT Group) is intensifying its American operations to respond to the growing market. Following the acquisition of Spectrum Message Services, specialists in combining mobile communications platforms with anti-fraud and payment systems, JT Group have added to their impressive portfolio of Mobile Intelligence services with MoneyGuard. As an advanced mobile alert system, MoneyGuard is designed to help financial institutions fight fraud through real-time omni-channel communications including SMS, WhatsApp, push alerts, email and voice. Used globally it helps businesses cut costs through reducing false positives and customer support enquiries. For consumers it provides superior protection against scams enabling them to seamlessly deny or confirm suspicious transactions flagged by their banks and avoiding the potential of account/card blocked or transaction declined instances.





Andreas Suma is leading this expansion in North and Latin America. He brings over two decades of experience in developing growth strategies for top firms in the fraud prevention domain as well as significant experience in payments and digital channels across the hemisphere, including ACI Worldwide, FICO, and Clickatell. His expertise is crucial in tailoring MoneyGuard to meet the specific challenges of the American markets.

According to recent statistics, incidents of fraud involving payment platforms continue to see notable increases, with consumers reporting a 50% rise in fraudulent activities last year alone. This trend is forecasted to continue, driven by evolving fraud threats and the increasing adoption of real time payments. MoneyGuard tackles this challenge head-on by integrating sophisticated mobile intelligence and customer engagement capabilities into everyday financial transactions, enhancing fraud detection and prevention in real-time. MoneyGuard currently protects over 130 million customer accounts globally and supports comprehensive communication via SMS, WhatsApp, mobile app push notifications, email, and voice, keeping customers informed through convenient, cost-effective, and preferred channels.

Tom Noel, Chief Product Officer, JT Group, said, “Our expansion into the US is driven by the urgent need for cutting-edge, accessible technology that secures consumers’ finances against increasingly sophisticated threats. MoneyGuard represents the pinnacle of our innovative efforts, blending real-time fraud detection with mobile intelligence solutions to provide a steadfast defense for consumers.”

Andreas Suma, Managing Director, JT Mobile Intelligence, added, “The proven MoneyGuard solution is an ideal fit for the US market as consumers increasingly adopt real-time payments. Increasing usage of alternative payments and wallets, including the impending entry of FedNow standards, will accelerate this shift. Capabilities such as MoneyGuard allow better protections to consumers and greatly minimize friction with consumers engaged through traditional channels while notably reducing operational costs.”

About Jersey Telecom (JT Group)

JT has evolved from a government owned telecom entity into a pivotal player in the global tech arena, offering a broad spectrum of connectivity and business solutions.

With a history spanning over 135 years, JT today employs over 500 people worldwide. Headquartered in the British Channel Islands, JT has a thriving international business where it innovates in Mobile Intelligence, tackling fraud, messaging, IoT, and roaming with cutting-edge solutions.

A significant milestone was reached in 2018 with the completion of the world’s first jurisdiction-wide full-fibre network in Jersey, elevating Jersey to a leading position in global internet speeds since 2021 and enhancing connectivity for Channel Islanders with superior 4G services. This progress is supported by robust undersea cables linking the Channel Islands to the UK and Europe.

JT embarked on a major network transformation in the Channel Islands in 2023, incorporating Ericsson’s advanced energy-efficient technologies. This initiative is a critical step towards launching 5G and propels JT further into technological innovation, reinforcing their mission to enhance global connectivity and customer experiences.

About MoneyGuard

MoneyGuard is a versatile communications platform offering interactive messaging for a range of transactional platforms. Its primary focus is to provide fast and automated messaging to resolve fraud alerts generated by fraud monitoring systems. Supporting a wide range of communication methods including SMS, WhatsApp, push notifications, email, and IVR, it is adaptable to future messaging technologies.

MoneyGuard is unique in that it directly involves customers in the fraud prevention process, enhancing their feeling of security while providing a superior customer experience. Simultaneously, it delivers substantial cost savings compared to traditional resolution through call handlers. JT’s existing Mobile Intelligence services compliment and enhances MoneyGuard, enabling financial institutions to run a variety of real-time customer and device checks including verifying the trustworthiness of a mobile device before requesting transaction confirmation.

For more information: https://international.jtglobal.com/mobile-intelligence/spectrum-moneyguard/

Contacts

For all media enquiries contact: info@JTMobileIntelligence.com