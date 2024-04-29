ZEDEDA to Present on Open Source Software and Security at the Edge at ONE Summit

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CleanEnergy—ZEDEDA, the leader in edge management and orchestration, today announced its plans for the Open Networking and Edge Summit (ONE Summit), which will be held from April 29 to May 1 in San Jose, California.





What: ZEDEDA is a Platinum Sponsor of the event, and a pair of company executives will be featured speakers.

In a sponsored keynote, “Powering The Industrial Edge with Open Source Software,” Michael Maxey, Vice President of Business Development, and Jim Teal, Rockwell Automation’s Director for System Architecture, Cloud & Edge, will spotlight how integrating AI transforms edge computing into a predictive analytics powerhouse by enabling real-time data processing.

When: Maxey’s sponsored keynote begins at 10:05 am Pacific Time on Tuesday, April 30, while Nordmark’s talk starts at 12:10 pm the same day.

Where: The keynote will be in Room 210 CD, while Nordmark’s presentation will be in Room 211 AB at San Jose’s McEnery Convention Center (150 W. San Carlos Street).

“I’m looking forward to talking with Jim about the strategic advantage and collaborative nature of open source software,” Maxey said. “ZEDEDA and Rockwell Automation share a commitment to propelling the industrial sector toward a more connected and intelligent future.”

ONE Summit, presented by the Linux Foundation and LF Networking, focuses on the best practices, technical challenges and business opportunities facing network decision-makers from access to edge to cloud.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA makes edge computing effortless, open and intrinsically secure — extending the cloud experience to the edge. ZEDEDA reduces the cost of managing and orchestrating distributed edge infrastructure and applications while increasing visibility, security and control. ZEDEDA delivers instant time to value, has tens of thousands of nodes under management and is backed by world-class investors with teams in the United States, Germany and India. For more information, visit www.ZEDEDA.com.

