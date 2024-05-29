Home Business Wire agilon health to Participate at 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will participate in the 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference including a presentation on Wednesday, June 5, at 12:20 PM Eastern Time.


A simultaneous webcast for the event can be accessed by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the conference will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of each call.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups and health systems transition to a value-based Total Care Model for their senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 3,000+ PCPs that allow its physician partners to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 30+ diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Matthew Gillmor

VP, Investor Relations

investors@agilonhealth.com

Maureen Merkle

Communications & Public Affairs

media@agilonhealth.com

