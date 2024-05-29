Lattice Sentry Wins 2024 Fortress Cyber Security Award

HILLSBORO, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSCC #FPGA—Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution stack was named a 2024 Fortress Cyber Security Award winner in the “Application Security” category by the Business Intelligence Group. Lattice Sentry offers a comprehensive approach to system security, empowering developers to proactively address evolving cyberthreats with real-time protection and recovery capabilities.





“Implementing cybersecurity and cyber resiliency in your infrastructure is essential, and leveraging a cutting-edge FPGA-based firmware security solution simplifies the process for developers to enhance protection across applications and systems,” said Eric Sivertson, Vice President of Security Business at Lattice Semiconductor. “We’re honored to receive this prestigious award from the Business Intelligence Group recognizing our continued commitment to enabling our customers to seamlessly integrate robust firmware security and cyber resiliency.”

“The ever-expanding reliance on networks underscores the critical importance of cybersecurity,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to recognize Lattice Semiconductor for shaping the future of data security and defense against ever-evolving threats.”

The Lattice Sentry solution stack helps developers create cyber resilient system control applications compliant with NIST Platform Firmware Resiliency (PFR) Guidelines (NIST SP-800-193) across the Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Lattice solution stacks provide turnkey application-specific solutions that combine reference platforms and designs, demos, IP building blocks, FPGA design tools, and custom design services to accelerate customer application development and time-to-market.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

