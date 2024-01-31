Yole Group’s Latest Market Research Returns to Chiplet Summit

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CS24–Chiplet Summit announces Yole Group is returning as its market research partner for its second annual event. The Summit is on February 6-8 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. Yole Group will analyze the chiplet market and cover both short and long-term trends.





BULLETIN: MIT Technology Review has just named “chiplets” as one of their ten breakthrough technologies for 2024!

Analysts Tom Hackenberg and Ying-Wu Liu will present a “Market Research Update” in the leadoff plenary on “Chiplets: Where We Are Today”. Yole will also lead an expert table and discuss market trends in the closing panel.

Chiplet Summit covers the latest architectures, development platforms, and applications. It includes pre-conference seminars, keynotes, annual updates, and paper and panel sessions. It covers all aspects of chiplet development, including design, interconnect, packaging, integration, and test.

“Current market research is vital for chiplet designers,” said Chuck Sobey, Summit General Chair. “They must know which products are succeeding, how demand will change, and what customers want. Yole Group is a leader in providing critical data for industry participants. We are glad to have them add a key dimension to our event.”

“I am pleased to be back for the second Chiplet Summit,” said Tom Hackenberg, Yole Group Analyst. “Chiplets make very large chips cheaper and faster to produce. They let designers include off-the-shelf IP, proven work in older processes, and analog designs. The technology is making great strides with Intel, AMD, Google, NVIDIA, and TSMC among its early advocates.”

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit features the people who are using chiplets in designs for processors, communications chips, and AI devices. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

About Yole Group:

Yole Group is an analyst firm specializing in strategic analysis of markets, supply chains, and semiconductor technology. They help clients understand markets, technology, and the industry. The company provides regular analyses and advice in strategic marketing and technology planning. For more information, go to yolegroup.com.

