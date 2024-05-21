Usercentrics Partners With Wix to Launch First Consent Solution on the Wix App Market

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Usercentrics, data privacy solutions leader managing over 5.2 billion monthly consents across platforms, partners with Wix, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform to create, manage, and grow a global, digital presence to announce the launch of Cookiebot™ for Wix by Usercentrics.





Cookiebot™ for Wix by Usercentrics is a plug-and-play solution that simplifies consent management implementation for website owners, enabling them to safeguard privacy compliance with regulations like the GDPR.

Asaf Remler, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Wix, notes: “We’re excited to partner with Usercentrics to offer our users an easy-to-implement solution that increases compliance and empowers website owners. Together we’re setting a new standard for the way Wix users manage user consent. This takes us one step further to building on our strategy to extend product offerings with leading tech partners.”

What Wix users and agencies can expect from Cookiebot™ for Wix by Usercentrics

Key app features of Cookiebot™ for Wix by Usercentrics:

Streamlined setup with a few simple steps, then one-click banner enablement Customizable user experience with design flexibility so the consent banner matches the Wix website look and feel, with support for 47+ languages Informed decision-making is supported by automated scan reports, so site owners know where they need consent and for which trackers and components Auto-categorization of Wix and third-party apps directly into the website’s consent banner A competitive edge in a privacy-conscious market, positioning Wix customers as privacy-first leaders

Driving global privacy compliance at scale

Over 2 million websites and apps already use Usercentrics’ solutions to provide transparent user experience and manage consent.

Felipe Iregui, Global Director Platform Partnerships at Usercentrics, notes: “Our partnership with Wix delivers data privacy and consent management as new standards for businesses and their users. Wix users can now benefit from a trusted, easy-to-implement solution to manage user consent.”

For more information about Cookiebot™ for Wix by Usercentrics, visit Wix APP Marketplace and download the app.

About Usercentrics

Usercentrics is a global market leader in data privacy solutions. We enable businesses to collect, manage and document user consents and preferences on websites and apps to achieve global data privacy compliance.

