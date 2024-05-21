1Kosmos to Present Session on How to Defeat AI Deepfakes with Live Biometric Authentication at Identiverse 2024

Joint presentation with travel industry company will explain how to deploy new biometric authentication capabilities, optimize user adoption and simplify IT infrastructure

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it will present a session on how to deploy new biometric authentication with presentation and injection attack detection to protect against deepfake attacks on May 29 at Identiverse 2024. The co-presentation, with a travel industry identity expert, will discuss the benefits of this advanced capability that uses public key cryptography and real, identity-backed biometrics to defeat increasingly sophisticated and AI-derived identity impersonation attacks.





WHO: Mike Engle, Chief Strategy Officer for 1Kosmos, previously served as head of InfoSec for Lehman Brothers where he was instrumental in designing and implementing the bank’s security program. As a co-founder of Bastille Networks, he helped raise over $40m in venture capital to create a powerhouse in the RF security sector.

Jason Pratt is an accomplished Principal Identity Security Architect with over a decade of experience spanning the healthcare, defense, and travel industries. He has been the security architect of major successful Identity and Access Management transformations requiring cross-functional collaboration with projects spanning IGA, PAM, Endpoint Management, and most recently, Passwordless.

WHAT: Two factor authentication emerged in the mid-90s to replace weak passwords. A decade later it went mainstream, but today it still delivers a jarring, disjointed, and undeniably insecure user authentication experience. A new wave of security is here, powered by public key cryptography and real biometrics (not device-level). This session will explain this new capability and its benefits over existing approaches to authentication including the ability to defeat deep fakes. Attendees will learn from two veteran identity industry practitioners how to:

Deploy this ground-breaking capability to optimize user adoption and simplify your IT framework

Address authentication for restricted / phone or camera-free environments

Quickly gain executive backing and sell this technology internally

WHERE: ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada in Room Joshua 3

WHEN: Wednesday, May 29 from 3:10 pm – 3:35 pm

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers and residents to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users’ personal information. 1Kosmos performs millions of authentications daily for government agencies and some of the largest banks, telecommunications, higher education and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital and Gula Tech Adventures with headquarters in East Brunswick, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

