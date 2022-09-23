XPENG G9 Equipped with Dual Automotive-Grade LiDAR Sensors from RoboSense

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Automotive–RoboSense, a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems announced XPENG G9 equipped with two RoboSense second-generation Smart Solid-state LiDARs (RS-LiDAR-M1). On September 21, XPENG Motors held the “G9 Flagship SUV Immersive Experience” online launch event and officially launched XPENG G9. XPENG G9 is positioned as “the world’s Fastest-Charging electric SUV”. It achieved a breakthrough and went going from development of “independent functions” to “global intelligence”.





G9 further demonstrates XPENG’s innovation in the field of intelligence. From the early functions of autonomous parking, voice control to driver assistance, G9 uses XPENG’s second-generation ADAS, XNGP, equipped with two RoboSense second-generation smart solid-state LiDARs, to realize full-scenario intelligent driver assistance.

The sensing system of the X Version of G9 uses 31 sensors. In particular, two RoboSense second-generation smart solid-state LiDARs are deployed under the headlights on both sides of the vehicle, covering 180° horizontal view, effectively reducing the size of vertical blind spots and thus tackling various complex driving scenarios in urban areas more effectively. This greatly improves the intelligent driving experience of G9, enabling it to run gracefully in the bustling traffic in urban scenarios.

With two smart solid-state LiDARs to boost performance, XNGP ADAS integrates new-generation visual perception and sensor fusion technologies, more powerful computing algorithms and decision-making and planning capabilities, which will achieve full coverage of daily driving scenarios including highways, urban expressways/main trunk roads/sub trunk roads, parks roads and parking lots and connect points such as high-speed toll stations, parking lot gates, etc. to become an advanced intelligent driver-assistance system that meets the daily commuting needs.

In accordance with strict passenger vehicle automotive-grade standards, RoboSense second-generation smart solid-state LiDAR has passed a series of reliability tests and fully meets the safety, reliability, service life and other requirements of XPENG G9 in high-speed and urban complex road scenarios.

With its leading technological strengths in the field of LiDAR, RoboSense has obtained design wins for more than 50 models from companies including XPENG, Great Wall Motor, BYD, FAW Hongqi, GAC AION, ZEEKR, WM Motor, Lotus Cars, Lucid Motors, Inceptio Technology and Zhito Technology. RoboSense will always pursue technological innovation and keep promoting the large-scale production of smart vehicles.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is a world-leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems. With a complete portfolio of LiDAR sensors, AI perception and IC chipsets, RoboSense transforms conventional 3D LiDAR sensors with comprehensive data analysis and interpretation systems.

About XPeng Inc.

XPeng is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future.

