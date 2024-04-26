Phenom Releases Massive Wave of HR Tech Innovation: Talent Experience Engine, Next-GenAI Agents, New Platform Experiences, and Updates for Talent Acquisition and Talent Management

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HRTECH–During its IAMPHENOM 2024 Product Innovation Keynote, Phenom announced a massive wave of platform innovations — including Talent Experience Engine, X+ Agents, Talent Marketer Experience and Talent Leader Experience. These innovations deliver unique capabilities for talent acquisition and talent management — including sourcers, recruiters, event marketers, talent marketers, recruitment managers, HR leaders, Human Resources Business Partners (HRBPs) and HRIT professionals — to efficiently build talent relationships and personalize experiences to fill open roles faster, bring true productivity to every persona, and foster employee development across multiple channels at scale.









“Designing products should never be about cool features. It’s always about the problems we’re trying to solve for human resources. This is our obsession,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “This is why we focus on phenomenal experiences that are contextually relevant and constantly adapting. This is the way we help a billion people find the right work.”

HR Enters New Era of Automation and Augmentation

AI has created a technological shift, leading to revolutionary change that impacts organizations across all industries. The essential building block to adapt and achieve productivity is acquiring talent with the right skills. This can only be accomplished with a design-centric platform infused with intelligence that deeply understands the intricacies of users, customers and industries, including their unique preferences and requirements. This creates a reality where the time-consuming, manual efforts of every talent practitioner will be replaced by automated and augmented work — resulting in empowering, productive and operational experiences.

When HR teams appropriately harness data, integrations, automation and AI, they can:

Dramatically impact the effectiveness of tasks, jobs and processes

Identify and remove clogs that are disruptive to experiences and productivity

Support a broad range of talent acquisition and management use cases

Phenom Talent Experience Engine Targets Next-Generation Personalization

Talent marketers continue to struggle due to limited resources and the need to quickly create a large volume of relevant content that engages, nurtures and converts talent. Leveraging standard AI tools for this purpose is ineffective since critical context from talent acquisition and management is missing.

Talent Experience Engine transitions talent marketers from content creators to talent strategists with unparalleled efficiency. By harmonizing large datasets of candidate, employee and alumni information, Talent Experience Engine identifies, creates and delivers personalized on-brand campaigns for each individual. By unifying persona and journey data, talent marketers can operate with greater efficiency and meaningfully engage both internal and external ideal candidates based on job interest, experience and aspirations. Talent Marketers can leverage Talent Experience Engine to quickly:

Create Content : use Phenom X+ to generate new personalized content, such as landing pages, emails and SMS — all at scale.

: use Phenom X+ to generate new personalized content, such as landing pages, emails and SMS — all at scale. Identify Segments: leverage real-time platform data to automatically identify high-performing, relevant segments to target outreach.

leverage real-time platform data to automatically identify high-performing, relevant segments to target outreach. Build Personalized Journeys: create a structured engagement plan for candidates, employees and alumni that serves up appropriate content driven by recommendations based on in-depth analysis of past performance.

create a structured engagement plan for candidates, employees and alumni that serves up appropriate content driven by recommendations based on in-depth analysis of past performance. Automate Outreach: identify the best channels (including email, text, chatbot and events) and timing of messaging for each segment to maximize engagement and conversion.

With this combination of capabilities, Talent Experience Engine can assemble an entire campaign, including: identifying target audience segments, determining their journey for consuming content and delivering insights to optimize outcomes.

Phenom X+ Agents: Building On Award-winning GenAI Foundation

Since its inception, Phenom X+ Generative AI has supported 50+ HR use cases for thousands of platform users, automating content creation, surfacing actionable intelligence and eliminating time-consuming tasks for hundreds of customers. Now, Phenom is expanding its impact with X+ Agents that understand, reason and rapidly complete tasks such as sourcing, identifying best-fit candidates, and fostering career pathing and employee development.

Rather than prompting GenAI to complete single tasks — and repeating this to achieve a desired result — X+ Agents are powered by multiple GenAI models that run at the same time to interact and guide each other — proactively making revisions to the initial prompt. By working together in parallel, they understand, reason, and rapidly complete tasks — drastically reducing the time HR professionals spend using tools to deliver results.

Specialized X+ Agents include:

X+ Source: optimize the effectiveness of sourcing efforts by quickly segmenting talent pools and generating hyper-personalized journeys that attract best-fit candidates. Simply ask X+ Source to find the candidates needed to fill a specific role and define the location, and it handles the rest by surfacing best-fit talent, providing logic-based recommendations, summarizing what’s most important in the search result, and conducting automatic outreach to establish initial contact.

X+ Workforce Intelligence: connects data interactions from employees, management and HR teams, candidates, and recruiters with insight and context to deliver real-time talent intelligence for proactive retention and growth. HR teams and managers can identify skills gaps, create personalized development plans and designate successors based on data to find the ideal candidate.

New Phenom Platform Experiences

Talent Marketer Experience empowers talent marketers to craft hyper-personalized content, and captivate candidates and employees with unique journeys that drive engagement through advanced applications of AI and automation. Now, talent marketers have a single experience to manage content, design campaigns, create on-brand video content, segment talent, engage through the most effective channels, and put talent stakeholders into journeys that elevate engagement throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Specialized X+ Agents have been incorporated to guide talent marketers on relevant tasks from content creation to campaign design.

Talent Leader Experience enables recruitment managers to get a comprehensive overview of their organization, as well as insights into individual and team-wide performance. This includes complete visibility into all of the requisitions their teams are managing, and how many candidates their recruiters are interfacing with. X+ Agents provide detailed suggestions on action plans based on hiring type (frontline or knowledge workers) that can be pushed to their teams.

New Innovations for Talent Acquisition

Advanced Screening empowers hiring teams to make the most intelligent hiring decisions as quickly as possible by providing comprehensive insights based on recorded answers, situational judgment-related questions and call simulation — no matter the job type.

Interview Assistant automatically takes notes, manages questions and summarizes insights before, during and after interviews with real-time transcription and summarization capabilities. This enables hiring teams to shift their focus to impactful interactions with candidates. The data that is collected, organized and analyzed reduces human error, leverages AI in a safe way and supports them with confident hiring decision-making.

Contingent Talent Hiring enables organizations with strong brand recognition to attract individuals seeking contractor roles. Now with Phenom, companies can easily hire temporary or contingent workers through a seamless job discovery and application process. Supported integrations with multiple Vendor Management Systems (VMS) and payroll providers to enable easy contingent labor onboarding.

Live Events simplify the creation of events for specific industries, including Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, and Hospitality, all within Talent Experience Engine. Automatically target key demographics for recruiting events through email campaigns, SMS messages and event registration forms. Live Events introduces a personalized lobby experience for virtual events for talent with the ability to review content, attend multiple booths and auto-summarize their experience in their inbox.

Phenom Assessments have expanded the existing behavioral and language assessments to include motivation and interest assessments to guide early talent to the right jobs.

X+ Fit Score enables talent acquisition professionals to extend the typical criteria used to formulate fit scores, or customize the scores in the context of the role. This includes: Fit Score+ , which leverages rich context from every talent interaction to produce a fit score that improves prioritization and decision-making. Assess candidates beyond titles, skills and experiences by leveraging external data including employee background, prior interviews, past conversations, performance results or job levels within a company. Personalized Fit Score , which gives recruiters and hiring managers the flexibility to customize the criteria used to formulate AI-powered candidate scores based on their unique needs. These can include or exclude the typical AI-scored parameters (e.g., skills, location and experience) in addition to others such as responses to knockout questions or job-specific questions like shift preferences. Hiring teams can also set specific criteria such as an employee’s performance management results or levels within a company.

enables talent acquisition professionals to extend the typical criteria used to formulate fit scores, or customize the scores in the context of the role. This includes:

New Innovations for Talent Management

Frontline Employee Experience introduces a new mobile-optimized solution built specifically for deskless workers. This makes it easier for frontline employees in industries such as Transportation, Retail, Hospitality and Manufacturing to complete assigned learning, view supervisor assessments and unlock future career opportunities.

Performance Intelligence streamlines coaching, mentoring and manager 1:1s to deliver insights that empower people managers to better support their employees’ career development. After automatically capturing training and coaching insights, creating action items and generating meeting questions, it then summarizes follow-up action items, next-step meetings and training recommendations.

Building on a Decade of Platform Innovation

The latest wave of product innovation is driven by Phenom’s robust platform architecture built over the last 13+ years that:

Captures every candidate and employee transaction from the time they search for jobs to the time they retire

Identifies meaningful relationships between different data points that are captured from those interactions (e.g., skills, roles, content consumption and interview details)

Mines organizational processes, tasks and communications to identify inefficiencies and recommend opportunities to apply automation and optimize the experience

This manifests across the platform, including all specialized X+ Agents. A mature integration framework unifies data to connect interactions throughout the talent lifecycle. Phenom empowers organizations to achieve the level of productivity required to hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

With Phenom, candidates find and choose the right job faster, employees develop their skills and evolve, recruiters become wildly productive, managers build stronger-performing teams, HR aligns employee development with company goals, and HRIS easily integrates existing HR tech to create a holistic infrastructure.

To learn more about the latest Phenom innovations, read the blog.

To see the newest technology in action, register for the live virtual event.

About Phenom

Phenom has a purpose of helping a billion people find the right work. Through AI-powered talent experiences, employers use Phenom to hire employees faster, develop them to their full potential, and retain them longer. The Phenom Intelligent Talent Experience platform seamlessly connects candidates, employees, recruiters, hiring managers, HR and HRIS — empowering diverse and global enterprises with innovative products including Phenom Career Site, Chatbot, CMS, CRM, AI Scheduling, One-Way Interviews, Campaigns, University Recruiting, Talent Marketplace, Workforce Intelligence, Career Pathing, Gigs, Mentoring, and Referrals.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (4 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (4 consecutive years), five Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Contacts

Media:



Jennifer Lyons



Phenom



267-379-5066



jennifer.lyons@phenom.com