Fonon Highlights Its Zero Width Laser Cutting Solution for Flat Panel Display Manufacturing

The demand for flat panel displays has been on a significant rise and isn’t expected to hit the ceiling any time soon. Media and entertainment, consumer electronics, advertising, transportation, medical and industrial equipment – it’s hard to pinpoint a market without FPD applications. The global FPD market size was valued at $149.5 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $217.7 billion by 2033, according to Future Market Insights, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the decade. At the same time, FPDs are steadily getting thinner and lighter, providing better linearity and becoming increasingly capable of higher resolutions in addition to being more power efficient.

Fonon is well-positioned to benefit from this market as its patented ZWLCT is an innovative, next-generation solution ideally suited to the intricacy of cutting brittle materials like glass for FPDs with no material loss and a clean edge. Whereas standard cutting methods involve melting and vaporizing a portion of the material to achieve a cut, zero width laser cutting separates the material via a controlled heating and cooling of the cut line. This means that no material is wasted, while the edges are strong and chip-free, requiring no post-processing like polishing.

Fonon’s industrial-grade systems integrating ZWLCT drive material processing techniques in FPD manufacturing to new levels, demonstrating revolutionary advancements in laser material processing over existing technologies. These advancements translate into numerous cost and performance benefits in flat panel separation.

ZWLCT can help manufacturers meet explosive growth and demand in flat panel markets around the world. The equipment is a complete system designed and built utilizing cutting-edge technology and patented methods at competitive prices. It is especially suited to providing the precision critical for FPD in phones and tablets, computer screens, industrial-use monitors, billboards and control systems, among others.

Fonon’s ZWLCT achieves intricate cutting with utmost accuracy, helping manufacturers produce the smallest and most complex components. This remarkably efficient technology finds use across a wide range of industries where glass and quartz components are manufactured in accordance with strict quality control measures and rigorous regulatory standards. For more information about Fonon’s Zero Width Laser Cutting Technology, please visit https://fonon.com.

Fonon Corporation is a diversified industrial laser equipment company with a continuously growing umbrella of building-block technologies supported by patents, licenses, next-generation hardware and proprietary metal processing IP. The company is dedicated to advancing industrial technology and designing specialized laser cutting systems for manufacturing purposes, representing the fastest path to Manufacturing Readiness Level 10.

