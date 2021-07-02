Xometry Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Xometry, Inc. (“Xometry”), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 7,906,250 shares of its Class A common stock, which includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 1,031,250 shares of Class A common stock, at a price of $44.00 per share. Xometry’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “XMTR.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and UBS Investment Bank acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, BofA Securities, William Blair and RBC Capital Markets also acted as book-running managers, and C.L. King & Associates and Loop Capital Markets acted as co-managers for the offering.

About Xometry

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies.

