Loop Brings its Best-In-Class Returns Management Software to Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Enterprise merchants on Salesforce Commerce Cloud will now have access to Loop’s proven, best-in-class returns experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop, the leading returns and reverse logistics platform, today announced it now supports merchants on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, expanding its footprint beyond Shopify’s ecosystem. This expansion will empower enterprise merchants operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud with Loop’s industry-leading returns management solution, taking the hassle and burden out of costly customer returns.





Merchants operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud will gain access to Loop’s easy-to-use returns management software, allowing them to optimize reverse logistics, support profit margins by lowering the cost of returns and delight customers with a modern, exchange-first returns experience.

With Loop, merchants will enjoy benefits such as:

Best-in-class returns experience enabling simple, streamlined exchanges, customer self-service and a branded, customizable returns portal

Optimized operations due to reduced customer support and reverse logistics costs as well as Loop’s deep network of integrations with 3PL partners

A platform built to scale with enterprise brands with access to top-notch customer experience, support and onboarding teams

“We’re thrilled to bring Loop’s market-leading returns solution to merchants beyond the Shopify ecosystem and begin serving enterprise brands operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud,” said Jonathan Poma, CEO of Loop. “Brands operating off Shopify have long been asking to utilize the seamless Loop experience that offers ease of use, operational efficiency, and improved cost savings for their team and customers. We’re excited to enter this new phase and deliver the exemplary experience that’s earned Loop the leading position for the world’s most loved brands on Shopify to brands on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.”

With Loop’s seamless integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, merchants can easily promote item exchanges, synchronize order data, automate returns processes, leverage Loop’s robust analytics to ensure continuous improvement and efficiency gains and more.

If you are a merchant operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud and are interested in being an early adopter, book a demo with the team at loopreturns.com/loop-salesforce-commerce-cloud.

Loop will be at Salesforce Connections 2024 in Chicago later this month! Reach out to marketing@loopreturns.com to schedule a meeting with the team and learn how Loop can help reduce your reverse logistics costs and take the hassle out of returns.

About Loop

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges and reverse logistics for more than 3,500 of the world’s most-loved brands. Through innovative features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now and Bonus Credit, Loop helps brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value and retain more revenue. Loop has processed over 40 million returns and counting. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

