Home Business Wire Loop Brings its Best-In-Class Returns Management Software to Salesforce Commerce Cloud
Business Wire

Loop Brings its Best-In-Class Returns Management Software to Salesforce Commerce Cloud

di Business Wire

Enterprise merchants on Salesforce Commerce Cloud will now have access to Loop’s proven, best-in-class returns experience

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop, the leading returns and reverse logistics platform, today announced it now supports merchants on Salesforce Commerce Cloud, expanding its footprint beyond Shopify’s ecosystem. This expansion will empower enterprise merchants operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud with Loop’s industry-leading returns management solution, taking the hassle and burden out of costly customer returns.


Merchants operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud will gain access to Loop’s easy-to-use returns management software, allowing them to optimize reverse logistics, support profit margins by lowering the cost of returns and delight customers with a modern, exchange-first returns experience.

With Loop, merchants will enjoy benefits such as:

  • Best-in-class returns experience enabling simple, streamlined exchanges, customer self-service and a branded, customizable returns portal
  • Optimized operations due to reduced customer support and reverse logistics costs as well as Loop’s deep network of integrations with 3PL partners
  • A platform built to scale with enterprise brands with access to top-notch customer experience, support and onboarding teams

“We’re thrilled to bring Loop’s market-leading returns solution to merchants beyond the Shopify ecosystem and begin serving enterprise brands operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud,” said Jonathan Poma, CEO of Loop. “Brands operating off Shopify have long been asking to utilize the seamless Loop experience that offers ease of use, operational efficiency, and improved cost savings for their team and customers. We’re excited to enter this new phase and deliver the exemplary experience that’s earned Loop the leading position for the world’s most loved brands on Shopify to brands on Salesforce Commerce Cloud.”

With Loop’s seamless integration for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, merchants can easily promote item exchanges, synchronize order data, automate returns processes, leverage Loop’s robust analytics to ensure continuous improvement and efficiency gains and more.

If you are a merchant operating on Salesforce Commerce Cloud and are interested in being an early adopter, book a demo with the team at loopreturns.com/loop-salesforce-commerce-cloud.

Loop will be at Salesforce Connections 2024 in Chicago later this month! Reach out to marketing@loopreturns.com to schedule a meeting with the team and learn how Loop can help reduce your reverse logistics costs and take the hassle out of returns.

About Loop

Loop is the leading post-purchase platform optimizing returns, exchanges and reverse logistics for more than 3,500 of the world’s most-loved brands. Through innovative features like Workflows, Instant Exchanges, Shop Now and Bonus Credit, Loop helps brands unlock cost savings, increase customer lifetime value and retain more revenue. Loop has processed over 40 million returns and counting. Learn more at www.loopreturns.com.

Contacts

Walker Sands for Loop

loop@walkersands.com

Articoli correlati

CyberArk Previews IMPACT 24: The Identity Security Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CYBR #identitysecurity--CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced upcoming highlights of...
Continua a leggere

Loop Brings its Best-In-Class Returns Management Software to Salesforce Commerce Cloud

Business Wire Business Wire -
Enterprise merchants on Salesforce Commerce Cloud will now have access to Loop’s proven, best-in-class returns experienceCOLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop, the...
Continua a leggere

AuditBoard Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditBoard today announced that it has been Certified™ for the second consecutive year by Great Place To...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php