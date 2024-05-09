CyberArk Previews IMPACT 24: The Identity Security Conference

NEWTON, Mass. & PETACH TIKVA, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CYBR #identitysecurity—CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the identity security company, today announced upcoming highlights of CyberArk IMPACT 24, the company’s annual conference dedicated to identity security, taking place from May 20-22 at the JW Marriott Nashville. The largest customer and partner conference of its kind in the world, IMPACT 24 will showcase how to safeguard the entire spectrum of identities across IT, developers, workforce and machines.





Today’s threat landscape is characterized by new identities, new environments and new attack methods. The convergence of these forces creates the perfect storm for security teams, making their jobs as defenders more challenging than ever. With over 90% of organizations experiencing at least one identity-related breach in the past year1, the imperative to secure every identity has never been more crucial.

More than just an event, IMPACT 24 will provide tangible learnings that equip security teams to effectively protect and defend their organizations from identity-based cyber threats, delivered through a world-class experience. IMPACT is a must-attend for all cybersecurity experts – executives to practitioners – to meet with peers, share best practices and, ultimately, be further informed about how to shut out attackers and prevent unauthorized access by securing every identity across the organization with the right level of security controls.

IMPACT 24 Highlights

Keynote from CyberArk CEO Matt Cohen, who will be joined by: Nick Krieble, global head of Identity and Access Management at IHG. The CISO of a globally-renowned consumer goods organization. Ken Beer, General Manager of the AWS Key Management Service.

NYT Best-Selling Author, Podcast Host & Editor-At-Large at New York Magazine, Kara Swisher.

Main stage Q&A featuring Cyderes CEO and Shark Investor on ABCs Shark Tank Robert Herjavec, with CyberArk’s founder and executive chairman Udi Mokady.

The latest threat research from Lavi Lazarovitz, CyberArk’s vice-president of Cyber Research.

Dozens of CyberArk customers – including ExxonMobil and S&P Global – taking to the stage to share their identity security journeys.

More than 40 breakout sessions, each one diving deeper into various security challenges and solutions.

Hands-on labs sessions, which earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for attendees.

A first look at CyberArk’s new solutions and product capabilities, as well as the roadmap for future enhancements.

“At IMPACT 24, we’re going to challenge conventional thinking and discuss how organizations must reimagine their security protocols to stay one step ahead of attackers in our ever-evolving and accelerating threat landscape,” said Matt Cohen, CEO, CyberArk. “We’re looking forward to hosting our customers, partners and special guests in Nashville. This year’s event will be bigger and better than ever and could not come at a more crucial time in our industry.”

Sponsors

IMPACT 24 sponsors include AWS (Premier) and Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG and PWC are Marquis sponsors. For a complete list of event sponsors and to visit their virtual booths, click here.

IMPACT World Tour Events in 2024

IMPACT World Tour takes the identity security conversation to more than 20 cities around the world in 2024, with curated content and sessions along with local customer and industry speakers. Learn more here.

1 CyberArk research

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in identity security. Centered on intelligent privilege controls, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity – human or machine – across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud environments and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world’s leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or YouTube.

