World’s First Dog Treats Launched Featuring Calysta’s FeedKind® Pet Protein

NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dr. Clauder’s has joined forces with protein pioneer Calysta to launch the world’s first dog treats made with FeedKind® Pet protein, a revolutionary new pet food ingredient.





Announced at the world’s leading pet trade fair, Interzoo, the groundbreaking air-dried treat presented by Dr. Clauder’s makes the most of Calysta’s nutritionally rich protein, which is produced by natural fermentation – making it a perfect non-GMO ingredient that meets market demands for nutritional quality, palatability, and health for pets.

After its debut at Interzoo, the Dr. Clauder Trainee snack cultivated protein treat featuring FeedKind Pet, will be made available for sale in Europe.

FeedKind Pet protein is a fermented ingredient that is nutrient dense, has a complete amino acid profile for dogs, and has postbiotic properties that helps to maintain a healthy gut in animals. Additionally, FeedKind Pet is a vegan protein source.

Herman Sloot, vice president commercial development at Calysta said: “Dog owners have high expectations for their pet’s food and are increasingly conscious about the source, quality, and safety of the ingredients used.

“For the first time, Europe’s pet food sector has the option to choose a high-quality source of protein that is nutritious and kind to the environment. Calysta is now producing at significant scale, and FeedKind Pet is approved for use in pet foods in the EU. We are excited Dr. Clauder’s is introducing a snack featuring FeedKind Pet protein as we set a new standard for dog treats – one that prioritises both taste and health, while looking after our planet.”

Alexander Gerards, Managing partner at Dr. Clauder’s solutions for pets said: ‘’Novel proteins produced with respect for nature, which are vegetarian, nutritious and tasty are well sought after. We are happy that with FeedKind Pet we were able to develop a dog treat that delivers just that: vegetarian, complete amino acid profile and delicious. Dr. Clauder´s Trainee Snack cultivated proteins is a true innovation meeting market demand.”

Alan Shaw, co-founder and CEO of Calysta said: “Pet populations worldwide are rising and there is little indication it will slow any time soon. FeedKind Pet protein is a win-win for both the pet sector and the consumer, offering optimal benefits for pets, owners, and the planet. The first commercial launch of a petfood product in Europe containing FeedKind Pet is an exciting milestone for Calysta.”

For more information, visit feedkind.com and calysta.com.

About Calysta

Calysta, Inc., San Mateo, CA, is a biotechnology company working towards a future where the world’s growing population has guaranteed food security. Calysta’s aim is to make protein without limits by fermenting low cost, land free carbon sources, to create new feed and food products, creating sustainable, protein ingredients that add to the global food supply.

FeedKind®, protein is made using very little water and no agricultural land by fermenting low cost, land free carbon sources, to create a safe, nutritious, and traceable protein. Produced via a natural fermentation, it is non-GMO, has a complete amino acid profile, and is highly digestible. FeedKind Pet protein is already produced at full commercial scale.

Dr. Clauder’s is a leading brand based in Germany dedicated to pet health, nutrition, and wellness, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality products for dogs and cats. At the ‘dream factory for dogs and cats,” they craft premium pet foods and specialised supplements with high quality ingredients. Dr. Clauder’s is trusted by pet owners and professionals for promoting the well-being of dogs and cats.

