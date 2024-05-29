HealthTrust Advisory Summit Explores Top Issues Facing Hospital Operators

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthTrust Performance Group, a leading performance improvement organization with an exclusive membership consisting of 1,800 hospitals and 69,000+ non-acute sites of care, recently hosted executives from leading health systems at a summit focused on important issues for hospital leaders. The event was held in Phoenix, Arizona and provided leaders with insight on key topics in healthcare, notably: the role of AI in care transformation, cybersecurity and defensing against ransomware attacks, the current role of private equity in the healthcare space, and the dramatic rise in the shift-of-care of procedures from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers.





Executives from 16 leading health systems attended the annual event. Presenters, speakers and panelists included prominent experts in healthcare, supply chain, cybersecurity and private equity. The agenda also provided time for networking and information exchange among CEOs, CFOs, CISOs and senior supply chain executives.

“As a learning organization, we stay in front of issues and trends affecting the delivery of healthcare,” said Ed Jones, President & CEO of HealthTrust Performance Group. “In partnership with many of the leading minds and visionaries in the industry—many of whom are among our affiliated members—we readily share knowledge and best practices to help providers succeed and grow professionally.”

Headlining sessions over the three-day meeting were the following:

Akshay Pottathil, Ph.D., President of Intelligence Research Institute spoke on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence as healthcare evolves.

spoke on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence as healthcare evolves. Michael Schlossser, M.D., MBA, Senior Vice President of Care Transformation & Innovation at HCA Healthcare shared HCA’s approach to leveraging and creating technology to help care teams achieve better outcomes for patients.

shared HCA’s approach to leveraging and creating technology to help care teams achieve better outcomes for patients. Paul Connelly, former Chief Information Security Officer at The White House and HCA Healthcare, and Senior Advisor at Brighton Park Capital chaired a panel discussing ways to assess the risk of cyber attacks and how to recover quickly should an attack penetrate a health system’s defenses. Panel members were: Patrice Bordon , Chief Information Security Officer at Community Health Systems Richard Skoba , Senior Vice President of Cybersecurity & Risk Management at Aon Cyber Solutions Christopher Pendergast , Chief Technology Officer at Henry Schein Lisa Sotto , Partner with Andrews Kurth LLP

chaired a panel discussing ways to assess the risk of cyber attacks and how to recover quickly should an attack penetrate a health system’s defenses. Panel members were: John Young, M.D., MBA, FACHE, Chief Medical Officer of HealthTrust Performance Group led a session about shift of care and what it means for healthcare operators.

led a session about shift of care and what it means for healthcare operators. Brian Tanquilut, Senior Equity Analyst at Jefferies LLC spoke about private equity’s presence in healthcare services.

Attendees also heard from keynotes Lisa Gable, best-selling author, former U.S. Ambassador and former CEO, and Eric M. Friedberg, President & Founder of Next Tier Cybersecurity.

The Advisory Summit was the latest in HealthTrust Performance Group’s Collaborative Summit Series, which are immersive events providing expertise, collaboration and actionable insights to tackle relevant issues facing healthcare operators and providers.

About HealthTrust Performance Group

HealthTrust Performance Group (HealthTrust) is a healthcare performance improvement organization dedicated to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and advisory solutions that leverage supply chain expertise, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves approximately 1,800 hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, and more than 69,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.

