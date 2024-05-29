Washington’s Clark County Pioneers Full-Cycle Strategic Budgeting with Euna Budget

Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget is the first-ever comprehensive strategic budgeting offering for state and local governments that enables government finance leaders to connect their strategic plans with annual budgets

VANCOUVER, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Euna Solutions®, a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions for the public sector, today announced Clark County, Wash., is the first customer to leverage its new Strategic Budgeting offering by Euna Budget, the first-ever comprehensive strategic budgeting offering that enables government finance leaders to connect their strategic plans with annual budgets.





“Allocating strategic plans to specific budget line items has always been a complex and cumbersome task,” Emily Zwetzig, Clark County’s budget director. “We are thrilled to be the first to use Euna Budget’s Strategic Budgeting offering, which will enable easier collaboration for countywide internal stakeholders and enhance how we demonstrate outcomes in a meaningful way to our community members. Our partnership with Euna Solutions has been exceptionally positive, and we look forward to further enhancing our relationship with this innovative tool.”

Clark County is the southernmost county in the state of Washington. As of the 2020 census, the population was 503,311, making it Washington’s fifth-most populous county. Its county seat and largest city is Vancouver. Clark County’s government is currently using several modules of Euna Budget, including Operating, Capital, Personnel, and Transparency (OpenBook), which features Budget Book Studio.

Clark County was seeking a way to align its strategic plan with its budget to ensure more effective resource allocation and better outcomes. Ideally, they wanted a collaborative, cloud-based solution that integrated with their existing budget software.

Euna Budget offers full-cycle strategic budgeting, connecting strategy to all aspects of the budget, including operating, personnel, and capital budgets. Strategic Budgeting enables finance leaders to create and publish their strategic plans in a transparent and compliant way for the community while aligning plans to the annual budget. It is the leading budgeting solution purpose-built for the public sector, serving nearly 1,000 agencies and managing over $455 billion. Comprised of highly configurable budgeting and performance management systems built to help agencies modernize business processes, Euna Budget’s solutions enable data-driven budgeting and decision-making while increasing data accuracy, saving time, and improving community trust.

“Clark County is creating a future where budgetary accountability and strategic achievements go hand in hand,” said John Alexander, chief product officer at Euna Solutions. “We’re eager to see Clark County’s success using Euna’s purpose-built strategic budgeting tools to track strategic investments, create and share reports, and provide transparent and accessible reporting to all stakeholders.”

Key benefits of Euna Budget: Strategic Budgeting include:

Effective Collaboration: Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget aligns departmental budgets and initiatives with the strategic plan to ensure all internal stakeholders can collectively work toward common goals. In doing so, budgetary accountability is strengthened while collaboration across departments is enhanced as they work towards unified strategic goals.

Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget aligns departmental budgets and initiatives with the strategic plan to ensure all internal stakeholders can collectively work toward common goals. In doing so, budgetary accountability is strengthened while collaboration across departments is enhanced as they work towards unified strategic goals. Robust Resource Monitoring & Reporting: Promoting accountability and transparency with a robust set of best-in-class reporting features, Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget enables agencies to demonstrate how spending achieves the desired outcomes and contributes to the long-term strategic plan.

Promoting accountability and transparency with a robust set of best-in-class reporting features, Strategic Budgeting by Euna Budget enables agencies to demonstrate how spending achieves the desired outcomes and contributes to the long-term strategic plan. Transparent Planning & Publishing: All Euna Budget solutions are fully integrated, including Euna’s transparency-focused publishing tool, Budget Book Studio. This user-friendly editing and publishing tool allows finance professionals to create and publish their strategic plans online. Customers can use pre-built templates based on examples from various cities and established best practices. Agencies can also publish a combined strategic plan and annual budget—as a strategic budget—in a web-based, responsive, and configurable interface, streamlining the communication process and enhancing transparency within the community.

For more information about Euna Budget: Strategic Budget, visit: https://eunasolutions.com/strategic-budgeting/.

About Euna Solutions

Euna Solutions® is a leading provider of purpose-built, cloud-based solutions that power critical administrative functions and financial operations for the public sector. Euna Solutions offers trusted, easy-to-use solutions for procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, permitting, and special education administration that are trusted to increase operational efficiency, transparency, collaboration, and compliance. Working with more than 3,000 government and public sector organizations across North America, Euna Solutions strives to build trust and enable transparency in our communities. Euna Solutions is recognized on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list, an annual list of the top 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the U.S. To learn more, visit www.eunasolutions.com.

