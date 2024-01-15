WorkJam’s Super App Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WorkJam, the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, announced today at NRF: Retail’s Big Show in New York City that it is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. WorkJam partners with many of the world’s leading enterprises to connect and engage their frontline staff, revolutionizing their operations to improve efficiency and engagement.

Google’s Cloud customers will now be able to leverage their cloud credits to purchase WorkJam’s leading digital frontline workplace super app and leverage WorkJam’s AI-powered analytics to better understand and manage frontline workforce data, improve their customer experience, and grow their bottom line. The WorkJam app is the only solution that enables enterprises to buy one module and then turn on others as their needs change and grow.

“Google Cloud offers world-class infrastructure and by launching on Google Cloud Marketplace, we’re making it easy for enterprise retailers to tap WorkJam’s capabilities to improve performance, engagement and retention,” said Will Eadie, CRO of WorkJam. “This partnership marks another extension of our commitment to empowering businesses with all the tools they need to orchestrate their frontline staffs.”

“Bringing WorkJam’s digital frontline workplace to Google Cloud Marketplace enables retailers to connect their frontline workforce to all of Google Cloud’s leading cloud infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to partner with WorkJam as it empowers enterprises and their frontline staffs with its fully modular super app.”

As the leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam enables large enterprises to orchestrate their frontline workforces and puts the tools frontline employees need in the palm of their hand. In 2023, WorkJam was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world’s leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, task management, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all on one app. It is the only complete and unified system designed to revolutionize the way HQs and their frontline work together, boosting efficiencies and productivity. Available in over 45 languages with inline translations, the app helps organizations bridge language barriers and create a more inclusive working environment for all. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com.

