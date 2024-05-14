Agilysys Announces Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Record Revenue of $62.2M and Full Year Record Revenue of $237.5M

Annual Revenue Includes Recurring Revenue of $138.1M and Subscription Revenue Growth of 29.6%

Annual Record Adjusted EBITDA of $37.1M and Free Cash Flow of $40.1M

Annual Revenue Expected To Grow To $275M to $280M In Fiscal 2025 With Full Year Adjusted EBITDA of 16%

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS), a leading global provider of hospitality software solutions that deliver High Return Hospitality, today reported results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full year ending March 31, 2024.





Summary of Fiscal 2024 Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total net revenue increased 17.6% to a record $62.2 million compared to total net revenue of $52.9 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Recurring revenue (comprised of subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $36.6 million, or 58.8% of total net revenue, compared to $31.4 million, or 59.3% of total net revenue for the same period in fiscal 2023. Subscription revenue increased 31.6% year over year and was 57.0% of total recurring revenue compared to 50.6% of total recurring revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.

Gross margin was 61.5% in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter compared to 60.8% in the comparable prior-year period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was $3.0 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $3.6 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $11.0 million compared to $8.1 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $0.32 per share in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter compared to $0.26 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter was $29.3 million compared to free cash flow of $13.2 million in the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter (reconciliation included in financial tables). Ending cash balance was $144.9 million compared to ending cash balance of $112.8 million as of fiscal 2023 year-end.

Summary of Full Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Total net revenue increased 19.9% to a record $237.5 million compared to total net revenue of $198.1 million in the comparable prior-year period.

Recurring revenue (comprised of subscription and maintenance charges) was a record $138.1 million, or 58.1% of total net revenue, compared to $118.3 million, or 59.7% of total net revenue, for fiscal year 2023. Subscription revenue increased 29.6% year over year and was 54.7% of total recurring revenue compared to 49.2% of total recurring revenue in fiscal year 2023.

Gross margin was 60.7% in fiscal year 2024 compared to 61.0% in the comparable prior-year period.

Net income attributable to common shareholders in fiscal year 2024 was $85.0 million, or $3.17 per diluted share, compared to $12.7 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the comparable prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a record $37.1 million compared to $30.3 million in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.10 per share in fiscal year 2024 compared to $0.97 per share in the comparable prior-year period (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Free cash flow (non-GAAP) in fiscal year 2024 was $40.1 million compared to free cash flow of $27.2 million in fiscal year 2023 (reconciliation included in financial tables).

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “We are pleased to report our ninth consecutive record revenue quarter and another record fiscal year with respect to overall revenue and profitability. The final fiscal year results were significantly better than our expectations at the beginning of the year and at the high end of revised increased expectations during the year.

“Fiscal 2024 fourth quarter revenue was a record $62.2 million, 17.6% higher than the comparable prior year quarter and included subscription revenue growth of 31.6% and services revenue growth of 43.9% year-over-year. Full year fiscal 2024 revenue was a record $237.5 million, 19.9% higher than the previous fiscal year, and included subscription revenue growth of 29.6% and services revenue growth of 39.2%.

Srinivasan continued, “Significant growth in subscription and services revenue and improvements in services margins are good indicators of our continuing progress as a world-class cloud-native end-to-end technology provider fulfilling the growing need for such high-grade software solutions in the hospitality industry. With the completion of virtually all the product re-engineering and modernization projects across POS, PMS, and Inventory-Procurement on which we had been focused for the past several years, we now have a heightened competitive advantage that positions us well for continued sales success and revenue growth. We have made several significant sales breakthroughs during the past few months.

“We expect fiscal year 2025 to mark the beginning of a great new era with full year revenue in the $275 million to $280 million range inclusive of at least 27% subscription revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA at 16% of revenue,” Srinivasan concluded.

Fiscal 2025 Outlook

The Company expects full year fiscal 2025 revenue to be $275 million to $280 million, including higher than 27% year-over-year subscription revenue growth. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be 16% of revenue for the full fiscal year.

Dave Wood, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are pleased with the results for the 2024 fiscal year. Our disciplined approach throughout the year enabled us to execute well on our fiscal 2024 financial plan while positioning us for continued success and growth into fiscal year 2025. Strong subscription revenue growth is an indication of our expanding competitive product strength and results of the increasing investments in sales and marketing efforts. We continue to see growth opportunities in front of us and remain focused on executing disciplined profitable growth.”

2024 Fourth Quarter Conference Call and Webcast

Agilysys is hosting a conference call and webcast today, May 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Both the call and the webcast are open to the public. Interested parties can register for the call at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5c740825742e4b699d9ea8b050cd4a0b. After registration, an email confirmation with a personalized PIN will be provided along with further access details. Please plan to register fifteen minutes prior to the presentation to receive confirmation and further instruction in a timely manner.

Interested parties can also access the conference call live on the Events and Presentations page of Agilysys.com. Approximately two hours after the call has concluded, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.

Forward-Looking Language

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our revenue, subscription revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the 2025 fiscal year.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the impact macroeconomic factors may have on the overall business environment, our ability to achieve our fiscal 2025 guidance, future revenue growth, the company’s ability to convert the backlog into revenue, and the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Additionally, references to “record” financial and business levels in this document refer only to the time period after Agilysys made the transformation to an entirely hospitality focused software solutions company in FY2014.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time, whether written or oral, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement the unaudited consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP in this press release, certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules are used. These non-GAAP financial measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Management believes that such information can enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s ongoing operations.

The Company has included the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: adjusted net income, adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide valuable insight into the Company’s overall profitability from core operations before certain non-cash and non-recurring charges. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, convertible preferred stock issuance costs, and one-time charges including severance and other charges, impairments and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, and defines adjusted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

See the accompanying tables below for the definitions and reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most closely related GAAP measures.

About Agilysys

Agilysys exclusively delivers state-of-the-art software solutions and services that help organizations achieve High Return Hospitality™ by maximizing Return on Experience (ROE) through interactions that make ‘personal’ profitable. Customers around the world use Agilysys Property Management Systems (PMS), Point-of-Sale (POS) solutions and Food & Beverage Inventory and Procurement (I&P) systems to consistently delight guests, retain staff and grow margins. Agilysys’ 100% hospitality customer base includes branded and independent hotels; multi-amenity resorts; casinos; property, hotel and resort management companies; cruise lines; corporate dining providers; higher education campus dining providers; food service management companies; hospitals; lifestyle communities; senior living facilities; stadiums; and theme parks. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information visit Agilysys.com.

– Financial tables follow –

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three months ended



March 31, Year Ended



March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue: Products $ 10,983 $ 11,347 $ 49,083 $ 43,638 Subscription and maintenance 36,588 31,368 138,069 118,285 Professional services 14,650 10,182 50,312 36,142 Total net revenue 62,221 52,897 237,464 198,065 Cost of goods sold: Products 6,294 6,312 26,318 22,994 Subscription and maintenance 8,059 7,039 30,870 26,262 Professional services 9,592 7,363 36,020 27,990 Total cost of goods sold 23,945 20,714 93,208 77,246 Gross profit 38,276 32,183 144,256 120,819 Gross profit margin 61.5 % 60.8 % 60.7 % 61.0 % Operating expenses: Product development 14,284 13,710 56,739 50,260 Sales and marketing 8,601 6,097 28,439 22,716 General and administrative 9,073 7,819 36,279 30,669 Depreciation of fixed assets 854 398 3,896 1,769 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 246 417 1,366 1,743 Other charges, net 1,711 61 1,756 435 Legal settlements 28 248 28 352 Total operating expense 34,797 28,750 128,503 107,944 Operating income 3,479 3,433 15,753 12,875 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,503 1,006 5,083 2,192 Other (expense) income, net (136 ) (102 ) (152 ) 697 Income before taxes 4,846 4,337 20,684 15,764 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,885 262 (65,511 ) 1,182 Net income $ 2,961 $ 4,075 $ 86,195 $ 14,582 Series A convertible preferred stock dividends — (459 ) (1,204 ) (1,836 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,961 $ 3,616 $ 84,991 $ 12,746 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 26,913 24,825 25,668 24,694 Net income per share – basic: $ 0.11 $ 0.15 $ 3.31 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 28,019 26,262 26,842 25,929 Net income per share – diluted: $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 3.17 $ 0.49

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS March 31, March 31, (In thousands, except share data) 2024 (Unaudited) 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,891 $ 112,842 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses



of $974 and $610, respectively 29,441 22,378 Contract assets 2,287 2,242 Inventories 4,587 9,774 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,731 7,422 Total current assets 188,937 154,658 Property and equipment, net 17,930 14,576 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,384 12,708 Goodwill 32,791 32,638 Intangible assets, net 16,952 18,140 Deferred income taxes, non-current 67,373 2,790 Other non-current assets 8,063 7,526 Total assets $ 350,430 $ 243,036 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,422 $ 9,418 Contract liabilities 56,148 52,124 Accrued liabilities 19,522 13,708 Operating lease liabilities, current 4,279 3,263 Finance lease obligations, current — 2 Total current liabilities 89,371 78,515 Deferred income taxes, non-current 554 2,257 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19,613 13,477 Other non-current liabilities 4,415 4,018 Commitments and contingencies Series A convertible preferred stock, no par value — 35,459 Shareholders’ equity: Common shares, without par value, at $0.30 stated value; 80,000,000



shares authorized; 33,342,288 shares issued; and 27,376,862



and 25,326,626 shares outstanding at March 31, 2024



and March 31, 2023, respectively 10,003 9,482 Treasury shares, 5,965,426 and 6,280,205 at March 31, 2024



and March 31, 2023, respectively (1,791 ) (1,884 ) Capital in excess of stated value 94,680 52,978 Retained earnings 137,755 52,764 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,170 ) (4,030 ) Total shareholders’ equity 236,477 109,310 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 350,430 $ 243,036

AGILYSYS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 86,195 $ 14,582 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (Gain) loss on asset disposals (1,145 ) 66 Depreciation of fixed assets 3,896 1,769 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 1,366 1,743 Deferred income taxes (66,353 ) (181 ) Share-based compensation 14,111 12,958 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,996 ) 2,537 Contract assets (36 ) (590 ) Inventory 5,189 (2,897 ) Prepaids and other current assets (291 ) (2,084 ) Accounts payable 973 (1,582 ) Contract liabilities 3,965 6,383 Accrued liabilities 5,659 2,711 Income taxes payable, net (1,177 ) 290 Other changes, net 2,830 (1,242 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,186 34,463 Investing activities Capital expenditures (8,127 ) (7,238 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 552 — Cash (paid for) business combinations, net of cash acquired — 395 Additional investments in corporate-owned life insurance policies (27 ) (27 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,602 ) (6,870 ) Financing activities Payment of preferred stock dividends (1,663 ) (1,836 ) Repurchase of common shares to satisfy employee tax withholding (6,893 ) (9,254 ) Principal payments under long-term obligations (2 ) (4 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,558 ) (11,094 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 23 (628 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,049 15,871 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 112,842 96,971 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 144,891 $ 112,842

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 2,961 $ 4,075 $ 86,195 $ 14,582 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,885 262 (65,511 ) 1,182 Income before taxes 4,846 4,337 20,684 15,764 Depreciation of fixed assets 854 398 3,896 1,769 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 246 417 1,366 1,743 Amortization of developed technology acquired 40 39 159 159 Interest income, net (1,503 ) (1,006 ) (5,083 ) (2,192 ) EBITDA (a) 4,483 4,185 21,022 17,243 Share-based compensation 4,622 3,548 14,111 12,958 Other charges, net 1,711 61 1,756 435 Other non-operating expense (income) 136 102 152 (697 ) Legal settlements 28 248 28 352 Adjusted EBITDA (b) $ 10,980 $ 8,144 $ 37,069 $ 30,291

(a) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology)

(b) Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income before income taxes, interest income (net of interest expense), depreciation and amortization (including amortization of developed technology), and excluding charges relating to i) share-based compensation, ii) other (gains) and charges, net, iii) other non-operating expense (income), and iv) legal settlements

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 2,961 $ 3,616 $ 84,991 $ 12,746 Amortization of developed technology acquired 40 39 159 159 Amortization of internal-use software and intangibles 246 417 1,366 1,743 Share-based compensation 4,622 3,548 14,111 12,958 Other charges, net 1,711 61 1,756 435 Legal settlements 28 248 28 352 Tax events (a) 577 — (69,067 ) — Income tax adjustments (1,194 ) (994 ) (3,805 ) (3,274 ) Adjusted net income (b) $ 8,991 $ 6,935 $ 29,539 $ 25,119 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 26,913 24,825 25,668 24,694 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,019 26,262 26,842 25,929 Adjusted basic earnings per share (c) $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 1.15 $ 1.02 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (c) $ 0.32 $ 0.26 $ 1.10 $ 0.97

(a) Tax events include excess tax benefits or expense related to share-based compensation, release of valuation allowances against deferred income taxes, and changes in uncertain tax positions

(b) Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income attributable to common shareholders before amortization expense (including amortization of developed technology), share-based compensation, other (gains) and charges, net, and legal settlements, less the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable, at the Company’s current combined federal and state income statutory tax rate and, as defined under (a) above, tax events

(c) Adjusted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as adjusted net income divided by basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding

AGILYSYS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED) Three months ended Twelve months ended March 31, March 31, (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 29,807 $ 16,783 $ 48,186 $ 34,463 Capital expenditures (469 ) (3,622 ) (8,127 ) (7,238 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 29,338 $ 13,161 $ 40,059 $ 27,225

(a) Free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, less capital expenditures

