Paysafe Reports First Quarter 2024 Results; Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

Paysafe Limited ("Paysafe" or the "Company") (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights



(Metrics compared to first quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $417.7 million, increased 8%; increased 7% on a constant currency basis

Total Payment Volume of $36.1 billion, increased 7%

Net income of $3.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $3.8 million, or ($0.06) per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $35.3 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, compared to $33.1 million, or $0.54 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $111.9 million, increased 4%; increased 3% on a constant currency basis

Net leverage1 decreased to 4.9x as of March 31, 2024, compared to 5.0x as of December 31, 2023

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented: “We are off to a great start this year, delivering 8% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter, reinforcing that our strategic initiatives and associated investments are driving momentum in the business and setting us up for long-term success. We remain confident in our financial outlook for this year, which reflects stronger underlying revenue performance, anchored by improved operational execution.”

Recent Strategic and Operational Highlights

Published Paysafe’s inaugural sustainability report

Expanded sales team as part of previously announced investment plans to enhance Paysafe’s go-to-market capabilities to support growth in target verticals

Capital returns – repurchased 989,419 of Paysafe’s common shares for $14 million

Advanced our white label wallet strategy through a partnership with Xsolla, a leader in game commerce

Launched Paysafe’s Pay by Bank solution for U.S. iGaming, allowing bettors to log-in directly to their bank accounts at online sportsbooks’ cashiers to fund real-time wagers

Paysafe is now processing iGaming payments in 33 U.S. states and territories, including Q1 launches in Vermont and North Carolina

Completed our network tokenization offering by integrating with Mastercard’s Secure Card on File, providing cardholders with an extra layer of protection and enhancing their payment journey

(1) Paysafe defines net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the sum of the last twelve months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA. For the period ended March 31, 2024, total debt was $2,457.4 million and cash and cash equivalents was $202.1 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $462.8 million. For the period ended December 31, 2023, total debt was $2,501.8 million and cash and cash equivalents was $202.3 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $458.7 million.

First Quarter of 2024 Summary of Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 417,738 $ 387,849 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) $ 247,365 $ 228,910 Net income / (loss) $ 3,056 $ (3,808 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,916 $ 107,815 Adjusted net income $ 35,306 $ 33,076

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $417.7 million, an increase of 8%, compared to $387.8 million in the prior year period, reflecting 7% growth in total payment volume. Excluding a $2.1 million favorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, total revenue increased 7%. Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 11%, reflecting double-digit growth in e-commerce as well as growth from small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) driven by initiatives to expand our sales capabilities and optimize the portfolio. Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 5% as reported and 4% in constant currency, reflecting growth from gambling merchants as well as ongoing initiatives related to product and consumer engagement.

Net income for the first quarter increased to $3.1 million, compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in the prior year period. An increase in expenses for depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and taxes was more than offset by an increase in other income as well as a decrease in interest expense, which declined by $2.5 million, despite higher interest rates year-over-year, partly reflecting our focus on reducing debt.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter increased 7% to $35.3 million, compared to $33.1 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $111.9 million, an increase of 4%, compared to $107.8 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $0.4 million favorable impact from changes in foreign exchange rates, Adjusted EBITDA increased 3%, primarily reflecting revenue growth, partially offset by incremental expenses related to previously announced initiatives to expand the sales team and optimize the portfolio as well as higher severance and credit loss expense.

First quarter operating cash flow was $58.8 million, compared to $20.0 million in the prior year period, which was mainly driven by lower taxes paid and the timing of bonus payments. Unlevered free cash flow was $69.2 million, compared to $42.2 million in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents were $202.1 million, total debt was $2.5 billion and net debt was $2.3 billion. Compared to December 31, 2023, total debt decreased by $44.5 million, reflecting net repayments of $14.6 million as well as movement in foreign exchange rates.

2023 Sustainability Report

Demonstrating our commitment to acting as a responsible fintech company, Paysafe published its first Sustainability Report today, outlining the core tenets of the new strategy, its key pillars, and commitments. Paysafe’s approach to sustainability seeks to deepen the company’s work in four key areas where the greatest impact can be realized: Trusted technology, Engaged employees, Thriving society, and Responsible business principles.

Paysafe has established an oversight framework to drive the strategy and set targets across all focus areas to ensure accountability and monitor performance. Embedding sustainability practices into every level of the organization will increase the positive impact Paysafe makes on customers, employees, society and the environment.

The report can be accessed on the Sustainability section of Paysafe’s website at https://www.paysafe.com/en/about/sustainability/.

Paysafe’s Sustainability Report highlights the company’s commitment to focus on the following four pillars:

Trusted technology: delivering security and protection for consumers and merchants alike by continually strengthening the security of our products, services and internal processes, providing a great customer experience, underpinned by trust, convenience and support for the vulnerable and a responsible approach to technology and innovation.

Engaged employees: attracting and retaining the right talent through offering our people a great place to work, which rewards commitment, promotes engagement, offers development opportunities and prioritizes their wellbeing, building upon our diverse workforce at every level of the business.

Thriving society: striving to make a positive contribution to society by increasing accessibility to financial and digital products for all customers, supporting community volunteer programs, corporate donations, and reducing the impact of our operations and value chain on the environment.

Responsible business practices: operating in a responsible manner by promoting effective governance, ethics and compliance across our organization through experienced leaders, established committees and robust policies, standards and procedures to guide everyone that works for Paysafe, including our suppliers and partners.

Summary of Segment Results

Three Months Ended March 31, YoY ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 change Revenue: Merchant Solutions $ 231,398 $ 208,521 11 % Digital Wallets $ 190,457 $ 181,448 5 % Intersegment $ (4,117 ) $ (2,120 ) 94 % Total Revenue $ 417,738 $ 387,849 8 % Adjusted EBITDA: Merchant Solutions $ 49,178 $ 52,336 -6 % Digital Wallets $ 83,274 $ 79,209 5 % Corporate $ (20,536 ) $ (23,730 ) 13 % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 111,916 $ 107,815 4 %

Full Year 2024 Financial Guidance

($ in millions) (unaudited) Full Year 2024 Revenue $1,688 – $1,712 Adjusted EBITDA $473 – $488

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Revenue $ 417,738 $ 387,849 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 170,373 158,939 Selling, general and administrative 144,808 128,311 Depreciation and amortization 68,310 63,547 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 653 82 Restructuring and other costs 452 1,990 Loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net 177 — Operating income 32,965 34,980 Other income, net 12,355 2,547 Interest expense, net (34,965 ) (37,456 ) Income before taxes 10,355 71 Income tax expense 7,299 3,879 Net income / (loss) $ 3,056 $ (3,808 ) Net income / (loss) per share – basic $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) Net income / (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) Net income / (loss) $ 3,056 $ (3,808 ) Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of tax of $0: (Loss)/gain on foreign currency translation (7,612 ) 2,174 Total comprehensive loss $ (4,556 ) $ (1,634 )

Paysafe Limited Consolidated Net income / (loss) per share

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Numerator ($ in thousands) Net income / (loss) – basic $ 3,056 $ (3,808 ) Net income / (loss) – diluted $ 3,056 $ (3,808 ) Denominator (in millions) Weighted average shares – basic 61.6 61.0 Weighted average shares – diluted (1) 62.0 61.0 Net income / (loss) per share Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.06 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.06 )

(1) The denominator used in the calculation of diluted net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, includes an additional 0.4 million shares representing the dilutive effect of the Company’s restricted stock units.

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

($ in thousands) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,134 $ 202,322 Customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,172,818 1,295,947 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,322 and $5,240, respectively 176,283 162,081 Settlement receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,774 and $5,197, respectively 179,404 171,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 61,454 74,919 Total current assets 1,792,093 1,906,493 Deferred tax assets 77,273 77,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,925 17,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,649 22,120 Derivative financial assets 11,097 10,427 Intangible assets, net 1,109,934 1,163,935 Goodwill 2,006,801 2,023,402 Other assets – non-current 9,381 6,838 Total non-current assets 3,262,060 3,321,208 Total assets $ 5,054,153 $ 5,227,701 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 206,649 $ 202,699 Short-term debt 10,190 10,190 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,357,682 1,477,017 Operating lease liabilities – current 8,241 8,233 Contingent and deferred consideration payable – current 10,183 11,828 Liability for share-based compensation – current 3,105 2,701 Total current liabilities 1,596,050 1,712,668 Non-current debt 2,447,162 2,491,643 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 23,357 16,963 Deferred tax liabilities 108,540 111,705 Warrant liabilities 1,698 1,423 Liability for share-based compensation – non-current 2,798 3,108 Contingent and deferred consideration payable – non-current 642 6,878 Total non-current liabilities 2,584,197 2,631,720 Total liabilities 4,180,247 4,344,388 Commitments and contingent liabilities Total shareholders’ equity 873,906 883,313 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,054,153 $ 5,227,701

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 (1) Cash flows from operating activities Net income / (loss) $ 3,056 $ (3,808 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 68,581 63,547 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (2,519 ) (5,598 ) Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (1,767 ) 7,782 Interest expense, net 3,634 8,563 Share-based compensation 9,359 7,216 Other income, net (7,162 ) (3,189 ) Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 653 82 Allowance for credit losses and other 11,739 3,923 Loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net 177 — Non-cash lease expense 2,232 2,243 Movements in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (24,222 ) (12,766 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,788 ) (11,947 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (3,792 ) (15,752 ) Income tax receivable / (payable) 654 (20,282 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 58,835 20,014 Cash flows in investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (3,719 ) (2,732 ) Purchase of merchant portfolios — (4,399 ) Other intangible asset expenditures (20,706 ) (27,636 ) Receipts under derivative financial instruments 2,531 2,224 Cash inflow from merchant reserves 6,510 — Other investing activities, net 1,559 — Net cash flows used in investing activities (13,825 ) (32,543 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash settled equity awards — (484 ) Repurchases of shares withheld for taxes (257 ) (3,690 ) Purchase of treasury shares (12,000 ) — Settlement funds – merchants and customers, net (108,302 ) (138,975 ) Repurchase of borrowings (30,545 ) (57,386 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 50,242 25,781 Repayments of loans and borrowings (33,759 ) (13,329 ) Proceeds under line of credit 225,000 225,000 Repayments under line of credit (225,000 ) (225,000 ) Contingent consideration paid (7,755 ) (6,475 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (142,376 ) (194,558 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (25,951 ) 20,379 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash during the period $ (123,317 ) $ (186,708 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,498,269 2,127,195 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period, including customer accounts and other restricted cash $ 1,374,952 $ 1,940,487

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,134 $ 221,687 Customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,172,818 1,718,800 Total cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash $ 1,374,952 $ 1,940,487

(1) During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company elected to change its presentation of the cash flows associated with “Settlement receivables, net” and “Funds payable and amounts due to customers” from operating activities, to present them as financing activities within its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Comparative amounts have been recast to conform to current period presentation. These recasts had no impact on the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss, Consolidated Statements of Financial Position or Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. This includes Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered free cash flow, Adjusted net income, Adjusted net income per share, and Net leverage which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”).

Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) is defined as revenue less cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization). Management believes Gross Profit to be a useful profitability measure to assess the performance of our businesses and ability to manage cost.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income/(loss) before the impact of income tax (benefit)/expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets, restructuring and other costs, loss/(gain) on disposal of a subsidiaries and other assets, net, and other income/(expense), net. These adjustments also include certain costs and transaction items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of the Company.

