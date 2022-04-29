Wipro Limited Announces Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022 under IFRS

IT Services delivers strong sequential revenue growth for the quarter at 3.1% in CC, Revenue growth for the year at 27.3% YoY, and EPS growth rate for the year of 17.0% YoY

BANGALORE, India & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IFRS–Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) today announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

Highlights of the Results

Results for the Quarter ended March 31, 2022:

Gross Revenue was Rs 208.6 billion ($2.7 billion 1 ), an increase of 28.4% YoY

), an increase of 28.4% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was at $2,721.7 million, an increase of 3.1% QoQ and 26.4% YoY

Non-GAAP 2 constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 3.1% QoQ and 28.5% YoY

constant currency IT Services segment revenue increased by 3.1% QoQ and 28.5% YoY IT Services Operating Margin 3 for the quarter was at 17.0%, a decrease of 60 bps QoQ

for the quarter was at 17.0%, a decrease of 60 bps QoQ Net Income for the quarter was Rs 30.9 billion ($406.9 million 1 ), an increase of 4.0% QoQ and 3.9% YoY

), an increase of 4.0% QoQ and 3.9% YoY Earnings Per Share for the quarter was at Rs 5.64 ($0.07 1 ), an increase of 4.6% YoY

), an increase of 4.6% YoY Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 23.3 billion ($307.3 million1), which is 75.5% of Net Income

Results for the Year ended March 31, 2022:

Gross Revenue was Rs 790.9 billion ($10.4 billion 1 ), an increase of 27.7% YoY

), an increase of 27.7% YoY IT Services Segment Revenue was at $10,355.9 million, an increase of 27.3% YoY

Non-GAAP 2 constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 26.9% YoY

constant currency IT Services Segment Revenue increased by 26.9% YoY IT Services Operating Margin 3 for the year was at 17.7%, a decrease of 254 bps YoY

for the year was at 17.7%, a decrease of 254 bps YoY Net Income for the year was Rs 122.2 billion ($1,610.5 million 1 ), an increase of 13.2% YoY

), an increase of 13.2% YoY Earnings Per Share for the year was at Rs 22.35 ($0.29 1 ), an increase of 17.0% YoY

), an increase of 17.0% YoY Operating Cash Flow was at Rs 110.8 billion ($1,460.4 million 1 ), which is 90.7% of Net Income

), which is 90.7% of Net Income Our closing strength of employees for IT Services was at 243,128, an increase of 45,416 employees on a YoY

Performance for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022

Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director said, “We have had an outstanding year, finishing with $10.4 Bn in revenues, and an industry-leading growth of 27% year on year. This is our sixth straight quarter of strong revenue growth at or over 3%. We are excited with the addition of Rizing and the CAS Group to Wipro’s service offerings. With all markets, sectors and Global Business Lines now growing in double-digits year on year, we have a strong foundation for next year’s growth.”

Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer said, “Our efforts on client mining have resulted in an addition of eight customers in more than $100 Mn bucket on YoY basis. We delivered operating margins of 17.7% for the year, after significant investments on solutions, capabilities and talent. Net Income for the year was highest ever at $1.6 Bn and delivered robust growth in EPS of 17.0% YoY.”

Outlook for the quarter ending June 30, 2022

We expect Revenue from our IT Services business to be in the range of $2,748 million to $2,803 million*. This translates to a sequential growth of 1% to 3%.

*Outlook is based on the following exchange rates: GBP/USD at 1.34, Euro/USD at 1.12, AUD/USD at 0.73, USD/INR at 75.26 and CAD/USD at 0.79

Capital Allocation

The interim dividend of Rs 1 and Rs 5 declared by the Board at its meetings held on January 14th and March 25th, 2022 shall be considered as the final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

IT Services

Wipro continued its momentum in winning large deals with our customers as described below:

A US-based global healthcare company will leverage Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to engineer products for cloud and digital technologies based on a Product Oriented Delivery (POD) model.

Services to engineer products for cloud and digital technologies based on a Product Oriented Delivery (POD) model. A US-based multinational technology company has renewed its existing contract to curate geospatial information that will enable the customer with evaluations and recommendations on map modelling processes.

A leading US-based global benefits and payroll administration company has awarded Wipro a transformational business process services contract to optimize costs in health & wealth benefits and customer care.

A multinational telecommunications network company, headquartered in the Nordics, has awarded Wipro a contract to drive transformation and digitalization of business processes that enhances customer value through high quality service delivery.

A leading Europe-based provider of transport solutions has partnered with Wipro to transform their digital workplace, supporting the shift towards sustainable transport solutions.

Digital Services Highlights

We continue to see increasing traction in digital oriented and other strategic deals as illustrated below:

A leading global cosmetics company has selected Wipro to rollout their SAP S/4HANA in a region that will drive their business growth. This transformation will enable the customer to harmonize their business processes, accelerate time to market, innovate, and enhance user experience.

A leading Asia-based multinational automotive electronics supplier has selected Wipro to develop the engineering blueprint for their next generation software defined vehicle platform using Wipro’s Cloud Car architecture.

for their next generation software defined vehicle platform using Wipro’s Cloud Car architecture. Designit has been selected by a multinational technology conglomerate to design a digital onboarding experience and support hybrid working needs of employees of a large company in the mobility sector.

A Smart City based in the Middle East has selected Wipro to build a secure, reliable on-demand 5G network using autonomous drones for the high-bandwidth requirements of residents, businesses, and visitors.

network using autonomous drones for the high-bandwidth requirements of residents, businesses, and visitors. A Europe based financial services company has renewed its Data Center and cloud infrastructure management contract with Wipro to support its transformation to a Hybrid Cloud model.

and cloud infrastructure management contract with Wipro to support its transformation to a Hybrid Cloud model. A government body based in the Middle East has selected Wipro as the digital partner to build a data-led AI marketplace that will bring the local talent, government and private sector together.

that will bring the local talent, government and private sector together. Wipro is engaged as the primary partner to design and develop hardware for a series of RUs (radio units) to enable end to end O-RAN 5G solution deployment for service provider customers with one of the leading US based telecommunications networking provider.

Analyst Recognition

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Service Providers

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Customer Service BPO

Wipro was featured in HFS Top 10: Retail and CPG Services, Application Modernization Services and SAP S/4HANA Services, 2022

Wipro ranks among the Top Service Providers in Whitelane Benelux IT Sourcing Study 2022 and Netherlands IT Outsourcing Study 2021

Study 2021 Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Interactive Experience (IX) and Digital Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Everest Group’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services and Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Solution Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Operations and Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global

Wipro was recognized as a Leader in Avasant Healthcare Payor Digital Services and Provider Digital Services RadarView™ 2022 – 2023

Wipro was rated as a Leader in Avasant Intelligent Automation Services RadarView™ 2021 – 2022

IT Products

IT Products segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.2 billion ($15.8 million 1 )

) IT Products segment results for the quarter was a loss of Rs 0.02 billion ($0.29 million 1 )

) IT Products segment revenue for the year was Rs 6.2 billion ($81.4 million 1 )

) IT Products segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 0.12 billion ($1.5 million1)

India business from State Run Enterprises (ISRE)

India SRE segment revenue for the quarter was Rs 1.9 billion ($24.6 million 1 )

) India SRE segment results for the quarter was a profit of Rs 0.17 billion ($2.3 million 1 )

) India SRE segment revenue for the year was Rs 7.3 billion ($96.2 million 1 )

) India SRE segment results for the year was a profit of Rs 1.2 billion ($15.5 million1)

Please refer to the table at the end for reconciliation between IFRS IT Services Revenue and IT Services Revenue on a non-GAAP constant currency basis.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. Such non-GAAP financial measures are measures of our historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that are adjusted to exclude or include amounts that are excluded or included, as the case may be, from the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS.

The table at the end provides IT Services Revenue on a constant currency basis, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by translating IT Services Revenue from the current reporting period into U.S. dollars based on the currency conversion rate in effect for the prior reporting period. We refer to growth rates in constant currency so that business results may be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Further, in the normal course of business, we may divest a portion of our business which may not be strategic. We refer to the growth rates in both reported and constant currency adjusting for such divestments in order to represent the comparable growth rates.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with IFRS and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to this non-GAAP measure, the financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable IFRS financial measure should be carefully evaluated.

Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2022, prepared under IFRS, along with individual business segment reports, are available in the Investors section of our website www.wipro.com

Quarterly Conference Call

We will hold an earnings conference call today at 07:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss our performance for the quarter. The audio from the conference call will be available online through a web-cast and can be accessed at the following link- https://links.ccwebcast.com/?EventId=WIP290422

An audio recording of the management discussions and the question-and-answer session will be available online and will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.wipro.com

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry.

Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

For the convenience of the readers, the amounts in Indian Rupees in this release have been translated into United States Dollars at the certified foreign exchange rate of US$1 = Rs 75.87, as published by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on March 31, 2022. However, the realized exchange rate in our IT Services business segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was US$1= Rs 75.91 Constant currency revenue for a period is the product of volumes in that period times the average actual exchange rate of the corresponding comparative period IT Services Operating Margin refers to Segment Results Total as reflected in IFRS financials

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) As at March 31, 2021 As at March 31, 2022 Convenience translation into



US dollar in millions



Refer footnote 1 ASSETS Goodwill 139,127 246,989 3,255 Intangible assets 13,085 43,555 574 Property, plant and equipment 85,192 90,898 1,198 Right-of-Use assets 16,420 18,870 249 Financial assets Derivative assets 16 6 ^ Investments 10,576 19,109 252 Trade receivables 4,358 4,765 63 Other financial assets 6,088 6,084 80 Investments accounted for using the equity method 1,464 774 10 Deferred tax assets 1,664 2,298 30 Non-current tax assets 14,323 10,256 136 Other non-current assets 15,935 14,826 195 Total non-current assets 308,248 458,430 6,042 Inventories 1,064 1,334 18 Financial assets Derivative assets 4,064 3,032 40 Investments 175,707 241,655 3,185 Cash and cash equivalents 169,793 103,836 1,369 Trade receivables 94,298 115,219 1,519 Unbilled receivables 27,124 60,809 801 Other financial assets 7,245 42,914 566 Contract assets 16,507 20,647 272 Current tax assets 2,461 2,373 31 Other current assets 24,923 28,933 381 Total current assets 523,186 620,752 8,182 TOTAL ASSETS 831,434 1,079,182 14,224 EQUITY Share capital 10,958 10,964 145 Share premium 714 1,566 21 Retained earnings 466,692 551,252 7,266 Share-based payment reserve 3,071 5,258 69 Special Economic Zone Re-investment reserve 41,154 47,061 620 Other components of equity 30,506 42,057 554 Equity attributable to the equity holders of the Company 553,095 658,158 8,675 Non-controlling interests 1,498 515 7 TOTAL EQUITY 554,593 658,673 8,682 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities Loans and borrowings 7,458 56,463 744 Lease liabilities 13,513 15,177 200 Derivative liabilities – 48 1 Other financial liabilities 2,291 2,961 39 Deferred tax liabilities 4,633 12,141 160 Non-current tax liabilities 11,069 17,818 235 Other non-current liabilities 7,835 7,571 100 Provisions 2 1 ^ Total non-current liabilities 46,801 112,180 1,479 Financial liabilities Loans, borrowings and bank overdrafts 75,874 95,233 1,255 Lease liabilities 7,669 9,056 119 Derivative liabilities 1,070 585 8 Trade payables and accrued expenses 76,512 99,034 1,305 Other financial liabilities 1,470 33,110 436 Contract liabilities 22,535 27,915 368 Current tax liabilities 17,324 13,231 174 Other current liabilities 24,552 27,394 361 Provisions 3,034 2,771 37 Total current liabilities 230,040 308,329 4,063 TOTAL LIABILITIES 276,841 420,509 5,542 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 831,434 1,079,182 14,224 ^ Value is less than 1

WIPRO LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME (Rs in millions, except share and per share data, unless otherwise stated) Three months ended March 31, Year ended March 31, 2021 2022 2022 2021 2022 2022 Convenience



translation into



US dollar in



millions

Refer footnote 1 Convenience



translation into



US dollar in



millions



Refer footnote 1 Revenues 162,454 208,600 2,749 619,430 790,934 10,425 Cost of revenues (109,805 ) (147,965 ) (1,950 ) (423,205 ) (555,872 ) (7,327 ) Gross profit 52,649 60,635 799 196,225 235,062 3,098 Selling and marketing expenses (10,679 ) (14,078 ) (185 ) (41,400 ) (54,935 ) (724 ) General and administrative expenses (8,689 ) (12,528 ) (165 ) (34,686 ) (46,382 ) (611 ) Foreign exchange gains/(losses), net 886 1,075 14 2,995 4,355 57 Other operating income/(loss), net – 7 ^ (81 ) 2,186 29 Results from operating activities 34,167 35,111 463 123,053 140,286 1,849 Finance expenses (1,122 ) (1,717 ) (23 ) (5,088 ) (5,325 ) (70 ) Finance and other income 4,447 3,946 52 20,912 16,257 214 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method 4 (16 ) ^ 130 57 1 Profit before tax 37,496 37,324 492 139,007 151,275 1,994 Income tax expense (7,755 ) (6,399 ) (84 ) (30,345 ) (28,946 ) (382 ) Profit for the period 29,741 30,925 408 108,662 122,329 1,612 Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 29,721 30,873 407 107,946 122,191 1,610 Non-controlling interests 20 52 1 716 138 2 Profit for the period 29,741 30,925 408 108,662 122,329 1,612 Earnings per equity share: Attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic 5.39 5.64 0.07 19.11 22.35 0.29 Diluted 5.38 5.63 0.07 19.07 22.29 0.29 Weighted average number of equity shares used in computing earnings per equity share Basic 5,510,335,838 5,470,020,412 5,470,020,412 5,649,265,885 5,466,705,840 5,466,705,840 Diluted 5,524,619,810 5,486,955,729 5,486,955,729 5,661,657,822 5,482,083,438 5,482,083,438 ^ Value is less than 1

Additional Information:

Particulars Three months ended Year ended March



31, 2022 December



31, 2021 March



31, 2021 March



31, 2022 March



31, 2021 Audited Audited Audited Audited Audited Revenue IT Services Americas 1 58,342 56,644 46,510 217,874 178,091 Americas 2 63,963 61,076 46,475 239,404 179,821 Europe 60,743 59,620 45,107 233,443 165,441 APMEA 23,560 23,596 20,825 91,103 82,462 Total of IT Services 206,608 200,936 158,917 781,824 605,815 IT Products 1,201 1,767 2,117 6,173 7,685 ISRE 1,868 1,623 2,302 7,295 8,912 Reconciling Items (2 ) (3 ) 4 (3 ) 13 Total Revenue 209,675 204,323 163,340 795,289 622,425 Other operating income/(loss), net IT Services 7 14 – 2,186 (81 ) Total Other operating income/(loss), net 7 14 – 2,186 (81 ) Segment Result IT Services Americas 1 11,530 11,390 9,863 42,820 33,040 Americas 2 12,150 12,057 10,500 47,376 41,589 Europe 9,056 9,172 8,704 35,739 31,673 APMEA 1,946 2,483 3,074 10,523 11,476 Unallocated 361 173 1,257 434 5,153 Other operating income/(loss), net 7 14 – 2,186 (81 ) Total of IT Services 35,050 35,289 33,398 139,078 122,850 IT Products (22 ) 96 145 115 45 ISRE 171 134 587 1,173 1,061 Reconciling Items (88 ) 16 37 (80 ) (903 ) Total Segment result 35,111 35,535 34,167 140,286 123,053 Finance expenses (1,717 ) (1,403 ) (1,122 ) (5,325 ) (5,088 ) Finance and Other Income 3,946 3,578 4,447 16,257 20,912 Share of net profit/ (loss) of associates accounted for using the equity method (16 ) 76 4 57 130 Profit before tax 37,324 37,786 37,496 151,275 139,007

The Company is organized into the following operating segments: IT Services, IT Products and India State Run Enterprise segment (ISRE).

IT Services: As announced on November 12, 2020, effective January 1, 2021, the Company re-organized IT Services segment to four Strategic Market Units (“SMUs”) – Americas 1, Americas 2, Europe and Asia Pacific Middle East Africa (“APMEA”).

Americas 1 and Americas 2 are primarily organized by industry sector, while Europe and APMEA are organized by countries.

Americas 1 includes Healthcare and Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Lifesciences, Retail, Transportation and Services, Communications, Media and Information services, Technology Products and Platforms, in the United States of America and entire business of Latin America (“LATAM”). Americas 2 includes Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing, Hi-tech, Energy and Utilities industry sectors in the United States of America and entire business of Canada. Europe consists of United Kingdom and Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Benelux, Nordics and Southern Europe. APMEA consists of Australia and New Zealand, India, Middle East, South East Asia, Japan and Africa.

IT Products: The Company is a value-added reseller of desktops, servers, notebooks, storage products, networking solutions and packaged software for leading international brands. In certain total outsourcing contracts of the IT Services segment, the Company delivers hardware, software products and other related deliverables.

