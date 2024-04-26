Topcon Announces Plans for New State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility in Germany

GEISENHEIM, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ForWorkThatMatters—Topcon Positioning Systems has announced a new manufacturing facility will be built in Geisenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt, for the company’s Topcon Electronics operation. The announcement was made during a groundbreaking ceremony on April 16. The ceremony coincided with the production milestone of the one-millionth product to come off the line at the company’s current Geisenheim facility, where in-cab displays are made for Topcon’s agriculture and construction solutions portfolios as well as for global OEM customers.









The new facility represents a substantial investment by Topcon, signaling the company’s dedication to expanding manufacturing capabilities and strengthening its presence in Europe. Unlike the existing location, this facility will be owned by Topcon, allowing for increased production capacities to triple the number of units produced annually. The new facility consolidates all operational buildings under one roof, expanding the footprint to approximately 8,300 square meters (90,000 square feet), enhancing production efficiency and streamlining operations.

“The current operation is one of the company’s highest-rated manufacturing facilities, with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, as well as an IATF automotive certification. The testing lab has become a standard for us worldwide,” said Mathias Kühn, senior vice president of Global Operations for Topcon. “The dedicated manufacturing of operator consoles for heavy machinery is a world-class example of success based on a strong core competency. The new facility is designed to support enhanced manufacturing automation, which is key to accelerating production and growth.”

Focus on Sustainability

An integral aspect of the new building is its sustainability features. Topcon prioritizes environmental responsibility, and the new facility is designed with cutting-edge sustainability practices, including the use of solar panels, greywater drainage systems, installation of electric vehicle charging points, and implementation of nature-based solutions for ventilation and drainage.

“Sustainability is an important part of the architecture for the new building,” said Simone Dolderer-Heinitz, with Ries+Ries Architekten Ingenieure GmbH, architect on the project. “We use new technologies in our engineering that allow us to completely dispense with heating fuel. For example, the heating and cooling supply is provided by two hot air pumps and photovoltaics on the roof, which are used to partly supply our own electricity. We have green roofs that retain and disperse the rainwater.”

Ewout Korpershoek, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Systems, said, “The environmentally sound architectural design marks our first building investment with sustainability in mind from the ground up. We are thrilled to embark on this journey, further solidifying our presence in Germany and strengthening our commitment to delivering the most advanced, high-quality technology to meet the needs of our customers worldwide. The investment underscores our long-term vision for growth and success, reflecting the Topcon values of innovation, quality, and sustainability.”

